Savior of Divine Blood Chapter 8 Release Date Confirmed

There are so many good webtoons that it’s hard to decide which to read, but one of the newest on the block, Savior of Divine Blood, shouldn’t be overlooked. If you’re hoping to dive into the series, here’s the confirmed release date of Savior of Divine Blood Chapter 8.

When Does Savior of Divine Blood Chapter 8 Come Out?

Image by Eto Shunji/silou/3rd le/Studio No.9

Shunji Eto’s popular webtoon follows a weekly release schedule, and since the last chapter came out on June 24, 2024, Chapter 8 will arrive one week later, on July 1. It won’t arrive at the same time of day everywhere, but it’ll be ready for readers by the end of the day.

That means there’s still plenty of time to read the first seven chapters before the next one drops. However, prospective readers will need to know where to go if they want follow Subaru’s journey.

Where to Read Savior of Divine Blood

Anyone looking to read Savior of Divine Blood will be happy to know that Webtoons.com is the exclusive home of the webtoon. The first seven chapters are available to read for free, and Chapter 8 will be available on its release day. There are a few more chapters out there, though, and they’re available to read for those willing to do a little extra work.

Webtoons has an official app where it uploads all of its content. The next five chapters of Savior of Divine Blood, including Chapter 8, are just sitting there, waiting to be read. Sure, it’ll take a few additional clicks, but when a series is this good, there’s no point in stopping when the batch of pages is within reach.

And that’s the confirmed release date of Savior of Divine Blood Chapter 8.

