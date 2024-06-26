Tower of God Chapter 630 Release Date Confirmed

Tower of God is heating up, with every new chapter upping the ante. That’s why it’s so tough to wait for more pages. Thankfully, it won’t take too long for Tower of God to return to continue its story. Here’s the confirmed release date of Tower of God Chapter 630.

When Does Tower of God Chapter 630 Come Out?

If you just wrapped up Chapter 629 and need to know when more is coming down the pipeline, you’re in luck because the release date for the next chapter is out there. The next batch of pages will arrive on July 1, 2024, one week after the last one. Here’s when the next chapter is expected to arrive in different time zones in the United States:

10 AM EST

9 AM CST

7 AM PST

Where to Read Tower of God

If you’re just now catching wind of Tower of God and want to know everything that’s going on in the latest chapters, it’s going to take a lot of work. Fortunately, there’s an easy way to dive into the series. Webtoons.com is the official home of Tower of God, with nearly all of its chapters being available for free on the platform.

However, once you read the majority of the manhwa, you’ll have to download the Webtoons app to finish it. But while the last six chapters of Tower of God are only available on the app, they do come to the website at a later date. And since it’s going to take a while to binge the series, the wait probably won’t be that bad, especially if you take your time.

And that’s the confirmed release date of Tower of God Chapter 630.

