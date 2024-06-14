Shin Megami Tensei V: Should You Kill or Spare King Frost? (SMT V)

You don’t need to kill all Demons in Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance (SMT V). But should you be merciful and spare King Frost in Shin Megami Tensei V, or should you just end his reign once and for all?

How to Complete A Wish for a Fish Quest in Shin Megami Tensei V (SMT V)

You can get the A Wish for a Fish quest in the Shinagawa ward, next to the Container Yard leyline. There, you’ll find a Nekomata who wants to eat some fish but cannot find one anywhere. She has a hunch that a certain warehouse around the area might have some and asks you to go bring a fish back for her. The warehouse is next to her, and you can quickly reach it through the roof.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Screenshot by The Escapist

Inside the warehouse you’ll meet King Frost , who’s guarding the fish. He assumes you came to steal from him, and he immediately attacks you, triggering a boss fight. King Frost has powerful ice-based attacks, so bring Demons that can resist it and/or can hit him for his Fire weakness. Yoko is useful here if playing the Vengeance route. Don’t shy away from using Fire Gems too, as they’re quite powerful.

After overcoming the King, you have the option of either killing him or letting him go.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Should You Kill or Spare King Frost in Shin Megami Tensei V (SMT V)?

Both options lead to the same rewards, as you’ll still get the fish and Nekomata will thank you in the same way. However, this choice does affect your alignment.

If you choose to kill him, he laments that he wasn’t able to protect the warehouse, and you get some of the fish after he perishes. You also get more points toward the Chaos alignment. After concluding the quest, Tao and Yoko will comment on his death.

Screenshot by The Escapist

But if you choose to spare him, he gives you the Frozen King Salmon and reminiscences about the time when the warehouse keeper saved him. This is, obviously, the Law alignment choice. Tao and Yoko will comment on not having to kill him once you get the final rewards from Nekomata, who will tell you about King Frost’s past.

Either way, you get the Beast Talisman as a reward, allowing the Demons of the Beast race to use Omagatoki: Adversity. You’ll also be able to fuse for King Frost, whether you spared him or not. This is just one of the many alignment choices you can find, and while they won’t have such a big impact on your playthrough immediately, they can modify some of the rewards you get later in the game.

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance is available now.

