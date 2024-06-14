Shin Megami Tensei V: The Root of The Problem Quest Guide (SMT V)

The Root of the Problem quest in Shin Megami Tensei V (SMT V) conclusion will differ depending on which Canon you chose and when you complete it. Here’s how to complete The Root of the Problem in Shin Megami Tensei V (SMT V).

How to Complete the Shin Megami Tensei V Quest The Root of The Problem

You can get this quest by visiting the fairies’ village in Shinagawa after completing the “A Golden Opportunity” main quest, but before completing “Go to Yuzuru’s Aid”. Speak with Silkie next to Oberon and Titania to accept it. She asks you to get eight Mandrake Roots for her medicine but warns you about there are dangerous monsters around.

Return to the nearby leyline and head north from where you entered the village to encounter a few Mandrake enemies. They’re around Level 30 and are weak to fire-based skills, so any Demon with Agilao or similar will do the trick.

Screenshot by The Escapist

However, once you get your first two Mandrake Roots Narcissus will start to show up to fight alongside them. First, it’ll be only one, then two, then a three Narcissus pack combo alongside the Mandrakes. There’s no way to avoid them, as all the Mandrake you encounter will be accompanied by these Narcissus. Narcissus can be annoying with his constant Sexy Dance ailments, but he’s also weak to Fire. As each encounter only has one Mandrake, you’ll need to beat these enhanced packs at least eight times to get enough Mandrake Roots.

Where to Find Silkie For Delivering The Root of The Problem

When playing the Canon of Vengeance, you may run into some trouble trying to complete this quest. If you don’t complete it as soon as you get it but complete “Go to Yuzuru’s Aid” instead, the fairies’ village will be attacked and the Silkie will vanish. But don’t worry; she’s still out there. This won’t affect your quest progress or rewards. But you’ll need to progress a bit in the game to find her again.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Screenshot by The Escapist

Silkie can be found in the Da’at ward of Shinjuku, exclusive to the Canon of Vengeance route. She’s located northwest of where you first enter the map (the Shinjuku Gyoen leyline), next to other demon NPCs and to a Magatsu Rail. You can meet her as soon as you enter the map, so head straight to her to avoid any other complications in the future.

Once you turn in the eight Mandrake roots to her, you’ll receive 6,000 experience for your team as well as a Fairy Talisman. The Fairy Talisman allows Fairy Demons to use the Fairy Banquet Magatsuhi Skill, a very useful team buff. This won’t change regardless of when you deliver the quest. This quest doesn’t feature any alignment choices, but having one extra, powerful skill to use is always a pleasure.

Shin Megami Tensei V is available now.

