Shin Megami Tensei V: Who Should You Give the Bromide Photo to? (SMT V)

In Picture-Perfect Debut, you must help Amabie deliver her bromide photo to someone in the school. Here’s who you should give the bromide photo to in Shin Megami Tensei V (SMT V).

Who Should You Deliver the Bromide Photo to in Shin Megami Tensei V (SMT V)?

The Picture-Perfect Debut quest can be started at Jozoji, after you finish the whole explanation sequence inside the Tokyo Diet Building. Head to the temple at the north of the map and speak with Amabie, who’s waiting for someone to help her idol debut. She’ll ask you to give her photo to someone to help make her better known.

You can deliver the photo she gives you to any of your close friends, which are Tao, Ichiro, Yuzuru, Miyazu and Yoko. They’re all found in the Jouin High School building, with Ichiro and Yuzuru standing right next to the exit and the remaining girls found on the first floor, marked by the green exclamation icons. Approach any of them to deliver the photo.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Screenshot by The Escapist

Regardless of who you choose, the final outcome will be the same, so you can just pick whoever you think will have the best reaction. All five characters have some unique dialogue about the photo, so feel free to choose. Once you deliver the photo, return to Amabie at the temple to tell her the results.

Screenshot by The Escapist

When asked if the person liked the photo or not, you can either be honest or lie a bit. Once again, it won’t affect the final rewards, as this quest doesn’t involve any alignment choice. You get a Healing Sutra as a direct reward for the quest, but Amabie also presents you with an Amabie Essence for your trouble, which is worth all the walking you just did.

Screenshot by The Escapist

While not getting actual different results can be frustrating, many other quests in the game will have a lasting result, such as deciding which side to pick between Apsaras and Leanan Sidhe early in the game. Those are much more important, so pay attention to them.

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance is available now.

