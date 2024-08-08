Should You Choose Basement or Lounge in Dungeons & Degenerate Gamblers?

As in any good rogue-like game, Dungeons & Degenerate Gamblers gives players the choice of where they’d like to go next. You can choose either a dank basement or a chill lounge — but which is the better choice?

Should You Pick Lou’s Lounge or The Basement in Dungeons & Degenerate Gamblers?

After clearing the initial floor, you’ll have two different options to choose from: Lou’s Lounge and The Basement. The first time around, I decided to go for The Basement, and systematically got my butt kicked by a giant rat. The second time around, I decided to go to Lou’s Lounge, where I had a bit more luck, but still got my butt kicked by a Wizard. It seems that no matter which floor you choose, you’ll face off against more difficult opponents, but the main thing that changes between the two is the vibes, primarily.

Choosing the Basement route, you’ll have the chance to face off against a wealth of creepy crawlies, including the aforementioned Giant Rat that is somehow sentient enough to play a round of Blackjack. Choosing the Lounge is going to put you against an eclectic cast of Wizards, Gamblers, and anything in between. They’re both challenging, so pick the vibe that you appreciate more and push forward through there. I’ll probably go for The Basement again because I still can’t believe that I got beaten by a rat.

As I’ve discovered throughout my playtime, it seems that most of the alternate routes will offer similar gameplay experiences, just with different aesthetics. Since cards are randomized each playthrough, you’ll never know what you can expect, so let the vibes talk and get ready to fight for your life as you try to survive.

No matter if you pick the Basement or the Lounge in Dungeons & Degenerate Gamblers, pick which you’d prefer to go down based purely on the vibes that you’re hoping to experience. Sure, it’s slightly anti-climactic that there isn’t more difference between the two routes, but at least you’ll get a unique boss at the end of the dungeon. Possibly a few degenerate gamblers along the way, as well.

Dungeons & Degenerate Gamblers is available now on Steam.

