Should You Kill or Spare Vouivre in Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance? (SMT V)

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance offers you plenty of different ways to interact with its huge world, and side quests such as Heart of Garnet, which give you an option of saving or killing certain characters, are great examples of that. Time to find out if you should kill Vouivre or let her live.

Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance Heart of Garnet Quest Guide

Heart of Garnet can be obtained in the Fairy Village in Shinagawa exclusively in the Canon of Vengeance, available after defeating Yuzuru at Shinagawa Station and returning to Tokyo. Speak with the Male Student and he’ll ask you to steal Vouivre’s jewel from her eye, as he cannot get himself to do it.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Vouivre is located next to the North Shinagawa leyline, right where you can ask Pixie to be a Navigator. She’ll attack you as soon as you approach her, so get your team ready. Vouivre is weak to Ice and attacks mainly with physical attacks and likes to spam Poison at your whole team, as well as some Attack debuffs.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Use a human character or a Demon with Me Patra at the first row to always be ready to cleanse your ailments. Bringing Demons such as Sukuna-Hirona or Forneus is great as they can easily hit her weakness and give you extra turns. If you fused Hayataro after beating him in the main story, he’s a great pick due to Phys Block, which nullifies all damage she can deal during a turn. Use it whenever she starts gathering Magatsuhi. She can be annoying with her constant ailments, but can be quite easy to deal with if you know what you’re doing.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Should You Kill or Spare Vouivre in SMT V Vengeance?

After bringing Vouivre down, you can choose if you’ll kill or spare her. The Male Student asks you to spare her at the end, but the choice is still yours. Both options will net you the same final reward, but will alter your alignment points accordingly.

Choosing to kill her will increase your Law alignment points, as you’re getting rid of a rampaging Demon. The student admits this was for the best, as eliminating her was his request from the very beginning, so he won’t blame you for that. Tao comments that you did the right thing, as you possibly saved other people’s lives with this act.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Sparing her will increase your Chaos alignment instead, as the very first she does is kill the Male Student, demanding you to go away immediately. Yoko comments that it was better this way, as he didn’t want you to kill her anymore, so he died satisfied with this outcome.

I decided to kill her off, as this felt like the best option in the end. The Student did agree it was the right call at the end, so no regrets about it. His life was also saved in the end, even though he has no idea of that.

You get x2 Beads for your work, as well as an increase to your desired alignment. There are multiple similar choices around the game, and they can influence the ending you’ll get in the Canon of Vengeance, so make your choices wisely!

SMT V Vengeance is available now.

