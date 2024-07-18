Should You Pick Emolga, Crabrawler, or Ducklett in Pokemon GO’s Dawn of a New Discovery?

Although Global GO Fest 2024 may be over, many Pokemon GO fans are still working through the Special Research tasks they received during the two-day event. If you’re still working on Dawn of a New Discovery in Pokemon GO, you’ve got a choice to make – Emolga, Crabrawler, or Ducklett.

Recommended Videos

How to Get the Dawn of a New Discovery Special Research

The Dawn of a New Discovery Special Research was available as part of Pokemon GO Fest Global 2024. If you played the game on Sunday, July 14, you likely have this Special Research in your research tab. It doesn’t expire, which means you can continue to work through the path at your own pace as long as you log in that day to claim it.

At this time, there is no way to get the Dawn of a New Discovery Special Research path if you missed out on GO Fest.

Which Path to Choose in Pokemon GO – Emolga, Crabrawler, or Ducklett?

Image via The Pokemon Company

For Tier 2, your tasks will be slightly different depending on which path you choose between Crabrawler, Ducklett, or Emolga. The rewards for the final set of tasks will be the same – the Pokemon you’re asked to catch is the main difference here. So, which should you pick?

The Pokemon you choose here will not necessarily spawn more often. Instead, it will show up as first priority on your Nearby radar, making it easier to spot. You’ll need to catch seven of that Pokemon and be rewarded with another encounter.

Given that the rewards don’t differ, the main consideration here is which Pokemon you want to catch. This could simply come down to preference – which one do you like enough to catch eight times in a row?

All three have Shiny forms in Pokemon GO, so you might focus on the Pokemon you’re most interested in Shiny Hunting. For me, that means I picked the Ducklett path in hopes of getting that pink little duck.

Related: How To Get Shiny Togedemaru in Pokemon Go

You might also use the opportunity to collect Candy for that Pokemon if you still need to evolve it. For instance, if you haven’t yet evolved your Crabrawler into Crabominable and still need to fill that PokeDex slot.

Ultimately, there isn’t really a best choice in terms of gaming the system or getting better rewards. It’s all down to what you want to accomplish with your Pokemon adventure.

Dawn of a New Discovery Tasks & Rewards

Dawn of a New Discovery is relatively short as far as Special Research goes, with only three parts. However, the decision point in the second step is an interesting twist and slightly alters your Tier 2 tasks and rewards. Here are all the tasks you’ll work through in this research:

Tier 1 Tasks & Rewards

Resarch Task Reward Spin 3 PokeStops 20 Poke Balls Catch 10 Pokemon 3 Nanab Berries Complete 2 Field Research Tasks 100 XP Complete All 3 Tasks 100 Stardust

3 Potions

Sun Crown Pikachu Encounter

Quick tip – other Event or Special Research is also counted toward the “Complete 2 Field Research Tasks” goal.

Tier 2 Tasks & Rewards

Research Task Reward Catch 7 Ducklett, Emolga, or Crabrawler (Path Dependent) Encounter with Chosen Pokemon Power Up Pokemon 8 Times 20 Poke Balls Evolve 9 Pokemon 3 Pinap Berries Complete All 3 Tasks 1 Silver Pinap Berry

1 Golden Razz Berry

Cosmog Encounter

Tier 3 Tasks & Rewards

Regardless of which path you choose for Tier 2, these tasks and rewards will be the same:

Research Task Reward Explore 1 KM 3 Revives Battle in a Raid 1 Super Potion Earn 2,000 XP 3 Max Revives Complete All 3 Tasks 10 Cosmog Candies

5 Necrozma Stickers

Moon Crown Pikachu Encounter

Ultimately, you’ll get mostly the same experience regardless of which Pokemon you choose in Pokemon GO, so it comes down to whether you prefer to catch a lot of Emolga, Ducklett, or Crabrawler as you complete this path.

Pokemon GO is available now.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy