Should You Trust Joanna in Metaphor: ReFantazio?

After beating Homo Jaluzo in Metaphor ReFantazio, you must confront Joanna about her crimes. Heismay manages to get through to her, and she offers to help you by appearing as the monster you must bring to the tournament. Now, you need to decide whether or not you should trust Joanna.

Metaphor ReFantazio: Should You Trust Joanna?

Although you may have some doubts, Joanna is fully truthful here, and it is best to trust her in Metaphor ReFantazio. Even if you decide to disagree, this is another case similar to the time when you need to help Glodell. The question is a good old illusion of choice.

Joanna promises to confess the truth in front of the masses at the coliseum. Of course, you will need to let her roam free and wait for her to arrive of her own will. Your party will journey to Port Brilehaven separate from and ahead of Joanna. This is because the woman wants to ensure everything is in order before she gives her authority to a successor.

There will be a moment when your party members start to doubt Joanna since she doesn’t show any sign of appearing. However, you don’t need to worry since she will show up with Bardon on your Gauntlet Runner. Afterward, you can see her walking into the coliseum during a cutscene. Unlike other candidates who bring various monsters or other creatures, you are the only one who offers a regular person.

Since Joanna is a member of the Sanctis Church, many people are horrified and angry at your decision. Joanna quickly tries to make the situation clear and confesses her sins in front of everyone. Although this is an outrageous move, your action definitely draws a lot of attention from everyone. Louis will even approach you later and offer you a chance to talk with him personally.

