Should You Help Glodell in Metaphor ReFantazio? Answered

Zhiqing Wan
Published: Oct 11, 2024 12:30 am

While most of your dialogue options in the main story don’t seem to matter all that much, there are times where you will have to make important decisions. If you’re wondering whether you should help Glodell in Metaphor: ReFantazio, here’s what you need to know.

Should You Help Glodell in Metaphor ReFantazio?

The answer is yes. You should help Glodell in his gauntlet runner fight with Gideaux in Metaphor: ReFantazio.

Your party’s goal is to get closer to Louis, and while you don’t necessarily want Louis to win the Tournament of the Thrones, helping Glodell will allow you to get his attention and learn more about him. After you help Glodell, you’ll be forced into a mini boss fight with Gideaux and two of his soldiers.

During this fight, don’t target Gideaux at all. Hit the Mage Captain with Pierce damage, then take out the Sword Captain with magic attacks. After the fight, you’ll get a cutscene with Louis, who’s finally taken notice of your party. When the scene ends, Glodell will walk away, telling you that this doesn’t change anything.

It’s worth noting that whether you choose to help Glodell or not, the story will still play out exactly the same way. Glodell still won’t trust you during the Charadrius segment; in fact, he probably just gets even more vitriolic towards the party because he can’t stand owing you a favor.

And that’s everything you need to know about helping Glodell in Metaphor: ReFantazio. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game.

