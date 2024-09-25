‘Simple Minds Enjoy Simpler Things:’ Marvel Fans Are Still Unsure About Agatha All Along

Agatha All Along is the newest MCU series to grace Disney+, and after two episodes, fans seem somewhat unsure about how they feel about the new show. For the most part, fans seem to be enjoying the quirky WandaVision spinoff, but even that comes with an odd sense of uncertainty.

Recommended Videos

Disney+’s Agatha All Along follows the adventures of Agatha Harkness, a witch introduced in the aforementioned WandaVision series. While her character (played flawlessly by Kathryn Hahn) is always a joy to see on the screen, there are still fans who are somewhat leery about the new show.

While Agatha‘s Emmy-winning predecessor, WandaVision, was excellent, Disney+’s latest live-action MCU shows have been lackluster, to say the least. Of the last three projects, only Loki Season 2 proved to be remotely entertaining, with both Secret Invasion and Echo falling well below the expected mark. This appears to have put a bad taste in the mouths of viewers, who are now expressing apprehension about the quality of Marvel’s newest series.

If you hate this I’m just gonna assume you hate fun pic.twitter.com/Uc7gb5A6y5 — Jack (-_•) (@captaincupkicks) September 21, 2024

Related: Agatha All Along: What Is the Witches’ Road (& Why Does It Matter)?

In a post defending the witch musical number in Episode 2, a few comments claim that the sequence is “cringe” and goes on too long. And then there are those who just don’t find the idea of an Agatha spinoff interesting and don’t feel very motivated to watch it.

However, while the premise of Agatha All Along feels like a page out of The Wizard of Oz playbook, it still comes across as a load of fun. A lot of fans appear to be slowly getting over their skepticism and willing to take the show at face value. Some viewers have even flocked online to give their take on the new series, which many simply describe as “fun.”

New episodes of Agatha All Along premiere Wednesdays at 6pm/9pm PT/ET on Disney+.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy