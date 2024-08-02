Solo Leveling Ragnarok Manhwa Chapter 2 Release Date Confirmed

The Solo Leveling anime introduced many to the fascinating world created by Chugong. And for anyone who took the time to read the entire series after Season 1 or were already caught up, there’s good news. Solo Leveling: Ragnarok is here, and Chapter 2 already has a confirmed release date.

When Does Solo Leveling: Ragnarok Chapter 2 Come Out?

Following manhwa closely can be a challenge, as release schedule can vary widly. Some series drop every two weeks, while others drop monthly. Thankfully, Solo Leveling: Ragnarok follows a weekly release schdule, dropping on Wednesdays in the United States. Here’s when Chapter 2 is set to arrive in different time zones:

Wednesday, August 7, 2024, at 8 AM PST

Wednesday, August 7, 2024, at 10 AM CST

Wednesday, August 7, 2024, at 11 AM EST

Thursday, August 8, 2024, at 12 AM KST

What Happens in Solo Leveling: Ragnarok Chapter 1?

Solo Leveling: Ragnarok does what a lot of other sequel series do and follows the child of the main character of the original series. Sung Jinwoo’s son Sung Suho is a young man trying to make his way through life all by himself, as his parents are missing. He’s staying away from the Hunter work his parents used to do, but, of course, that only lasts so long, and he becomes part of something much bigger.

As a group of Hunters leave a Gate, they seem to have won the day and are gloating about their victory. However, soon, a strange entity overtakes the Hunters and nearby people, causing mayhem around the city. Suho doesn’t know it yet, but he’s about to become very important to the fate of the world.

And that’s the confirmed release date of Solo Leveling: Ragnarok Chapter 2.

The Solo Leveling anime is streaming on Crunchyroll.

