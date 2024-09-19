Sony Reveals Limited Edition PlayStation 5 Throwback Console & Accessories, Still Doesn’t Include Disc Drive

Nostalgia is a hell of a drug, and it appears that Sony knows that far too well regarding the PlayStation 5. While the PlayStation 5 Pro and its absurdly high price may have soured our feelings on the upcoming console, this new 30th-anniversary colorway may have us thinking differently.

Video via PlayStation on YouTube

Not only will fans have the opportunity to purchase a limited edition version of the upcoming PlayStation 5 Pro, but a new PlayStation Portal and DualSense will join the fray. If you’re lucky enough to get your hands on these before bots and scalpers, it’s the perfect way to celebrate the brand’s 30 years on the market.

I must admit, those controllers do look mighty nice, but I’m still not sold on the PlayStation 5 Pro and its disc driveless purchase price. While it hasn’t been confirmed, I’m hoping that there is a chance that we could see these colorways make their way to the original PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Slim. I would love to deck out my PS5 in the iconic gray without resorting to a 3rd party cover or having to pay for a new console.

Maybe the PlayStation 5 Pro will win me over in the long run. I was initially someone who swore off ever buying a PlayStation Portal, but now that I’ve logged in nearly 100 hours of NBA 2K25 on it, I see the appeal. Perhaps I just need to give the Pro a chance if I can get my hands on a disc drive for it.

If you’re hoping to purchase the PlayStation 5 Pro Anniversary Edition, you can look forward to receiving the following:

PlayStation 5 Pro Console – 30th Anniversary Limited Edition BundIe Includes the limited edition PS5 Pro console with 2TB SSD, Wi-Fi 7 in territories supporting this standard, and matching limited edition accessories – DualSense wireless controller, DualSense Edge wireless controller, DualSense Charging Station, and a Console Cover for a Disc Drive (Disc Drive sold separately). It also includes a Vertical Stand and special collector’s Items:



Original PlayStation controller-style cable connector housing

Four PlayStation Shapes cable ties

PlayStation sticker

Limited Edition PlayStation Poster (1 of 30 possible designs)

PlayStation Paperclip (What does this even MEAN)

You can see higher resolution photos, as well as learn more about the Anniversary Collection by visiting the Official PlayStation Blog post and prepare yourself to attempt to get one of the 12,300 available units when pre-orders open on September 26, 2024. You can also see what else Sony is preparing for their 30th Anniversary event by visiting their 30th Anniversary Page.

