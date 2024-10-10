Star Stable Codes (October 2024)

Updated: October 10, 2024
They say dogs are man’s best friends. However, horses are man’s bffs. Gallop across the evergreen plane as you collect horses and build your bond with them. Give them cute little saddles and fun, colorful manes with Star Stable codes.
Star Stable codes will give you adorable cosmetics for both your character and your horses. You will also get Star Coins, food, and many other freebies that will help you make your animals happy. If you want to go on even more equine adventures with freebies in a different game, check out our Horse Life codes.
All Star Stable Codes List
Active Star Stable Codes
- SPOOKYSEASON: Use for x20 Star Coins (New)
- ITHASBEGUN: Use for x3 days of Star Rider (Only for new players)
- 13THBDAY: Use for a 13th Birthday Sweater
- RIDEWITHUS: Use for a Sweater
- THUMBSUP: Use for a T-shirt
- STARSTABLEVEST: Use for a Vest
- HAPPYSUMMER: Use for x1 Jollyhoof Treat
- HORSESNACK: Use for x3 Apples
- READTHEBOOK: Use for Starshine Plush Saddle Bag Pet (You can only use this code or STARSHINEPLUSH)
- STARSHINEPLUSH: Use for Starshine Plush Saddle Bag Pet (You can only use this code or READTHEBOOK)
- CELEBRATION: Use for 10th Birthday Cake, Carrot, and Mega Rocket
- INSPIRATION2018: Use for a T-shirt
Expired Star Stable Codes
- FLASHDANCE
- 1WEEKSR2023
- STARSTABLEHONEY
- IAMSOCOOLRIGHT
- MEDIEVALMADNESS
- IMACOOLBOSS
- SSOCON23ALL
- BRONZEJACKET
- SILVERJACKET
- FRIENDSHIPDAY
- SLAYETH
- RAINBOWUNITY
- BLIZZARD
- TEAMCARROTS
- STARSTABLEFOREVER
- HAPPYHORSY
- PEASANTHAMPUS
- TOGETHERFOREVER
- CLOSERTOTHEHORSE
- NOONENEEDSME
- PLEASELEAVEMEALONE
- FR1PP0FF
- IMONVACATION
- IMOUT
- THISISTHEWORST
- PERSONALREDEEMCODEGENERATOR
- 5UNANDRA1N
- MORERAINBOW52WIN
- POTOfSTARC0IN5
- FOURWHOLEDANCES
- NOQUESTIONSJUSTCHOPPING
- HIPPESTQUICKEST
- GROOVYPONY
- JORVIKVIBES
- VIVALAPINTA
- DOESNOTEXIST
- GIDDYUP
- DARKESTRIDERS
- UGOGLENCOCO
- PLEASESITWITHUS
- YEEHAW
- GETINLOSER
- APRILFOOLS
- THATSWHATSABINESAID
- LETUSCOOK
- SOCRINGE
- SCARYSABINE
- THESABINEOFFICE
- SECRETSABINE
- SELLESABINE
- INITTOWINIT
- YESWEHAVEGOLDCUPS
- ISLOVEBLIND
- THEULTIMATERACINGCOMPANION
- ANOTHERONETHANKYOU
- STILLNOTACODE
- HAPPYNEWYEAR2024
- AREWETHEREYETI22
- HOLIDAYFUN
- INSTA500K
- WARMWISH2020
- RACEWITHME
- EXPLOREJORVIK
- READYSETDRAW
- TRAILRIDE
- READYSETRIDE20
- GALENTIN3S
- U3UTJETYU5
- TRYGLOBALSTORE
- IFOUNDCHAUN2019
- LVUSF
- U58DB5CCDN
- STARUNSTABLE50
- 200SUMMER4U
- 20H0L1D4YG1F716
- 20HOLIDAYGIFT15
- 3EMN6Q6FA
- 5THB1RTHY4Y
- AMBASSADORSROCK
- BIRTHDAY3
- CH4UNLEPRECH4UN
- CHAUN
- COMMUNITYLOVE
- DINOVALLEY
- EASTER200
- FORTMARIA
- GOLDENHILLS
- HALLOWEEN2014
- HALLOWEENCOS2ME
- HAPPYHOLIDAY
- JOY
- LOVE
- MAYBELLE
- MIDSUMM3RPOL3
- MIKOLAJKI2016
- NEWQUEEN
- NIKOLAUS2016
- PEACE
- QUEENOFREDEEM
- RDMA2016STAR
- SECRETCODE
- SILVERGLADE
- SPRING200
- SSLSUMMER18
- SSOFIVE
- SSOFOUR
- SSOINFERNO
- SSOONE
- SSOTHREE
- SSOTWO
- SUMMER
- SUMMERStar Coins4U
- THANKSGIVING
- THISISNOTACODE
- TOGETHERNESS
- VALENTINES2018
- W1TCHBROOM
- WE<3YOU
- ДЕДМОРОЗ
- NOTSOSLAY
- NOTHINGTOSEEHERE
- EVERYONE11
- STARRIDER11
- HAPPYHORSE
- ARGENTINA
- CELEBR8ION
- BIRTHDAYFUN
- FREEWEEKEND4SURE
- FREEWEEKEND3YEE
- FREEWEEKEND2YOU
- FREEWEEKEND1BEGUN
- SNOWRIDER5
- STARRIDER2022
- HWFREEPLAYERS
- WINTERRIDER
- 7DAYSBIRTHDAYFUN
- 1WEEKFREE
- 7DAYSFREE
- EXPLOREFIRGROVE
- BESTIES4EVER
- 7HAPPYDAYS
- 8ISGREAT
- 7DAYSOFSUMMER
- INVITE7DAYS
- VALENTINE7
- FRIENDINVITE
- EPONA
- FREESTARRIDER
- G5S8GS6B
- HAPPYSUMMER
- STARRIDER4U
- EXPLORESILVERGLADE
- EXPLOREJORVIKSTABLES
- EXPLOREGOLDENHILLS
How to Redeem Codes in Star Stable
Star Stable codes are redeemable outside of the game. Follow our guide to learn how:
- Visit the official Star Stable website.
- Log in or sign up to your account.
- Click the Account button in the top-right corner of the screen.
- Select the Redeem a code option in the drop-down menu.
- Enter a code into the Enter your code text box.
- Click Redeem.
- Launch Star Stable on your device to claim the rewards.
Star Stable Wiki Link
Just because you watched Spirit and My Little Pony, it doesn’t mean you are a horse expert. For more information on quests and item locations, make sure to visit the Star Stable Wiki.
What Is Star Stable?
Star Stable is a horse riding-simulation game developed by Star Stable Entertainment AB. Go on adventures as you explore the lands and dress up your horse just like you. If you ever wanted to know the hurdles that horses go through and jump over, this game is perfect for you.
Published: Oct 10, 2024 09:39 am