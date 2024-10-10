Star Stable Codes (October 2024)

Updated: October 10, 2024 We searched for new codes!

They say dogs are man’s best friends. However, horses are man’s bffs. Gallop across the evergreen plane as you collect horses and build your bond with them. Give them cute little saddles and fun, colorful manes with Star Stable codes.

Star Stable codes will give you adorable cosmetics for both your character and your horses. You will also get Star Coins, food, and many other freebies that will help you make your animals happy. If you want to go on even more equine adventures with freebies in a different game, check out our Horse Life codes.

All Star Stable Codes List

Active Star Stable Codes

SPOOKYSEASON : Use for x20 Star Coins (New)

: Use for x20 Star Coins ITHASBEGUN : Use for x3 days of Star Rider (Only for new players)

: Use for x3 days of Star Rider 13THBDAY : Use for a 13th Birthday Sweater

: Use for a 13th Birthday Sweater RIDEWITHUS : Use for a Sweater

: Use for a Sweater THUMBSUP : Use for a T-shirt

: Use for a T-shirt STARSTABLEVEST : Use for a Vest

: Use for a Vest HAPPYSUMMER : Use for x1 Jollyhoof Treat

: Use for x1 Jollyhoof Treat HORSESNACK : Use for x3 Apples

: Use for x3 Apples READTHEBOOK : Use for Starshine Plush Saddle Bag Pet (You can only use this code or STARSHINEPLUSH)

: Use for Starshine Plush Saddle Bag Pet STARSHINEPLUSH : Use for Starshine Plush Saddle Bag Pet (You can only use this code or READTHEBOOK)

: Use for Starshine Plush Saddle Bag Pet CELEBRATION : Use for 10th Birthday Cake, Carrot, and Mega Rocket

: Use for 10th Birthday Cake, Carrot, and Mega Rocket INSPIRATION2018: Use for a T-shirt

Expired Star Stable Codes

FLASHDANCE

1WEEKSR2023

STARSTABLEHONEY

IAMSOCOOLRIGHT

MEDIEVALMADNESS

IMACOOLBOSS

SSOCON23ALL

BRONZEJACKET

SILVERJACKET

FRIENDSHIPDAY

SLAYETH

RAINBOWUNITY

BLIZZARD

TEAMCARROTS

STARSTABLEFOREVER

HAPPYHORSY

PEASANTHAMPUS

TOGETHERFOREVER

CLOSERTOTHEHORSE

NOONENEEDSME

PLEASELEAVEMEALONE

FR1PP0FF

IMONVACATION

IMOUT

THISISTHEWORST

PERSONALREDEEMCODEGENERATOR

5UNANDRA1N

MORERAINBOW52WIN

POTOfSTARC0IN5

FOURWHOLEDANCES

NOQUESTIONSJUSTCHOPPING

HIPPESTQUICKEST

GROOVYPONY

JORVIKVIBES

VIVALAPINTA

DOESNOTEXIST

GIDDYUP

DARKESTRIDERS

UGOGLENCOCO

PLEASESITWITHUS

YEEHAW

GETINLOSER

APRILFOOLS

THATSWHATSABINESAID

LETUSCOOK

SOCRINGE

SCARYSABINE

THESABINEOFFICE

SECRETSABINE

SELLESABINE

INITTOWINIT

YESWEHAVEGOLDCUPS

ISLOVEBLIND

THEULTIMATERACINGCOMPANION

ANOTHERONETHANKYOU

STILLNOTACODE

HAPPYNEWYEAR2024

AREWETHEREYETI22

HOLIDAYFUN

INSTA500K

WARMWISH2020

RACEWITHME

EXPLOREJORVIK

READYSETDRAW

TRAILRIDE

READYSETRIDE20

GALENTIN3S

U3UTJETYU5

TRYGLOBALSTORE

IFOUNDCHAUN2019

LVUSF

U58DB5CCDN

STARUNSTABLE50

200SUMMER4U

20H0L1D4YG1F716

20HOLIDAYGIFT15

3EMN6Q6FA

5THB1RTHY4Y

AMBASSADORSROCK

BIRTHDAY3

CH4UNLEPRECH4UN

CHAUN

COMMUNITYLOVE

DINOVALLEY

EASTER200

FORTMARIA

GOLDENHILLS

HALLOWEEN2014

HALLOWEENCOS2ME

HAPPYHOLIDAY

JOY

LOVE

MAYBELLE

MIDSUMM3RPOL3

MIKOLAJKI2016

NEWQUEEN

NIKOLAUS2016

PEACE

QUEENOFREDEEM

RDMA2016STAR

SECRETCODE

SILVERGLADE

SPRING200

SSLSUMMER18

SSOFIVE

SSOFOUR

SSOINFERNO

SSOONE

SSOTHREE

SSOTWO

SUMMER

SUMMERStar Coins4U

THANKSGIVING

THISISNOTACODE

TOGETHERNESS

VALENTINES2018

W1TCHBROOM

WE<3YOU

ДЕДМОРОЗ

NOTSOSLAY

NOTHINGTOSEEHERE

EVERYONE11

STARRIDER11

HAPPYHORSE

ARGENTINA

CELEBR8ION

BIRTHDAYFUN

FREEWEEKEND4SURE

FREEWEEKEND3YEE

FREEWEEKEND2YOU

FREEWEEKEND1BEGUN

SNOWRIDER5

STARRIDER2022

HWFREEPLAYERS

WINTERRIDER

7DAYSBIRTHDAYFUN

1WEEKFREE

7DAYSFREE

EXPLOREFIRGROVE

BESTIES4EVER

7HAPPYDAYS

8ISGREAT

7DAYSOFSUMMER

INVITE7DAYS

VALENTINE7

FRIENDINVITE

EPONA

FREESTARRIDER

G5S8GS6B

HAPPYSUMMER

STARRIDER4U

EXPLORESILVERGLADE

EXPLOREJORVIKSTABLES

EXPLOREGOLDENHILLS

How to Redeem Codes in Star Stable

Star Stable codes are redeemable outside of the game. Follow our guide to learn how:

Visit the official Star Stable website. Log in or sign up to your account. Click the Account button in the top-right corner of the screen. Select the Redeem a code option in the drop-down menu. Enter a code into the Enter your code text box. Click Redeem. Launch Star Stable on your device to claim the rewards.

Star Stable Wiki Link

Just because you watched Spirit and My Little Pony, it doesn’t mean you are a horse expert. For more information on quests and item locations, make sure to visit the Star Stable Wiki.

What Is Star Stable?

Star Stable is a horse riding-simulation game developed by Star Stable Entertainment AB. Go on adventures as you explore the lands and dress up your horse just like you. If you ever wanted to know the hurdles that horses go through and jump over, this game is perfect for you.

