The Answer to Star Wars: Skeleton Crew’s Big Mysteries Aren’t in Goonies – They’re in Another, Way Older Story

Much has been made of the influence of The Goonies on Star Wars: Skeleton Crew. Indeed, co-creators Jon Watts and Christopher Ford have always been upfront about how heavily Richard Donner’s 1985 film (and other family-oriented 1980s Amblin outings) inspired their show.

You don’t have to look too hard to spot the Skeleton Crew/Goonies connections, either. Skeleton Crew‘s plucky pint-sized protagonists are essentially stand-ins for Mikey, Chunk, Data, and Mouth. The same goes for their suburban-style homeworld, At Attin. And the fabled treasure At Attin supposedly conceals? What’s that, if not a cosmic spin on One-Eyed Willy’s hidden haul in The Goonies? Like I said: the overlap is real.

Yet Skeleton Crew also boasts subtle ties to another, way older story: Robert Louis Stevenson’s Treasure Island. And this seminal 1883 adventure coming-of-age novel – not The Goonies – may hold the answers to Skeleton Crew‘s biggest mysteries.

Skeleton Crew Isn’t a Literal Treasure Island Adaptation

To be clear: I’m not saying that Skeleton Crew is Treasure Island retold in the Star Wars universe. For that, you’d be better off with 2002 Disney joint Treasure Planet. Nor am I saying that Treasure Island is the only classic, pirate-centric work of fiction Skeleton Crew tips its buccaneer hat to. Notably, the Disney+ series incorporates at least one wink to J. M. Barrie’s Peter Pan mythos; the Onyx Cinder‘s droid first mate, SM-33, is named after Captain Hook’s right-hand man, Mr. Smee. Plus, Skeleton Crew calls back to other Star Wars media with its shout-out to legendary outlaw Crimson Jack. None of this has anything to do with Stevenson’s novel.

There are also plenty of plot and character discrepancies between Skeleton Crew and Treasure Island. To date, the likes of Blind Pew, Billy Bones, and Ben Gunn don’t have a clear analog in a galaxy far, far away. What’s more, wolf-like alien Brutus currently fills Skeleton Crew‘s main antagonist role, a slot better suited – for reasons I’ll unpack shortly – to Jod Na Nawood, if this were a straight Treasure Island do-over. Finally, unlike Treasure Island‘s Jim Hawkins, Wim, Fern, KB, and Neel aren’t initially chaperoned by an adult on their spacefaring adventure. They venture into the unknown without grown-up supervision (unless you count SM-33) until encountering Jod.

Skeleton Crew’s Treasure Island Overlaps, Explained

But all that said, the shadow of Treasure Island nevertheless looms large over Skeleton Crew. Indeed, there’s little doubt that Jod is modeled on that book’s charismatic baddie, Long John Silver; his pirate captain alias, “Silvo,” is a sly wink to this. That we see Jod prepare food for the Onyx Cinder crew in Skeleton Crew Episode 3 further underscores his literary origins; Silver is a cook in Stevenson’s tale. Similarly, Jod’s dynamic with our junior heroes – especially his hold over Wim – reflects Silver’s manipulation of Jim. Toss in Jod’s crew mutinying on him, and his apparent willingness to betray Wim, Fern, KB, and Neel later down the line, and you’re left with a remixed version of Silver’s past (he’s the victim of mutineers, not the other way around) and treacherous characterization.

Then there’s the “hidden treasure” of it all. Treasure Island revolves around the quest to find Captain Flint’s long-lost loot. Meanwhile, Skeleton Crew is about the kids’ journey home – to a planet that’s supposedly stuffed with long-lost loot! Admittedly, Wim, Fern, KB, and Neel aren’t fussed about At Attin’s Old Republic riches the way Jim has his heart set on Flint’s plunder. Unlike him, they just want to see their families again. But both Jod and Brutus and Brutus’ goons are very much interested in this fabled bounty, just like Long John Silver and his cronies. When you get right down to it, the promise of wealth just waiting to be taken is central to both stories.

What Might Treasure Island Tell Us About Skeleton Crew’s Direction?

So, Skeleton Crew and Treasure Island have a lot in common. That’s cool, but what does it mean for Skeleton Crew‘s remaining episodes? It’s impossible to say for certain, however, revisiting Treasure Island‘s ending could settle two of Skeleton Crew‘s big unknowns. First, there’s the question of Jod’s long-term plan. Only the most generous of viewers would trust the guy, but even so, there’s a question mark hanging over whether he’ll ultimately screw over Wim and the gang. Based on how the Jim/Long John Silver relationship shakes out in Treasure Island, I’m convinced he will, and that this isn’t yet another Star Wars redemption story. At the same time, Jod – like Silver before him – may do right by his young charges at least a little before they part ways. They’re both complicated fellas!

Second, there’s the matter of At Attin’s supposed treasure. Most fans will assume the planet does indeed house a stockpile of Old Republic credits (and other valuables). But given the way Treasure Island plays out – Flint’s stash spot is empty when Silver and his men finally get there – I suspect there’s more to it. In the book, Flint’s treasure does exist, it’s just stockpiled elsewhere. As reveals go, that’s probably a little underwhelming for Skeleton Crew, though. So, my bet is that At Attin’s resources are gone – used up funding the locals’ as-yet-undefined “Great Work” (which, in another twist, could be Empire-related). Or maybe the “treasure” is more metaphorical in nature?

Either way, don’t expect Jod and his former crewmates to simply waltz in and scoop up an easy-to-access pile of cash. That’s not how things work, in Star Wars or in Treasure Island.

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew releases new episodes Tuesdays on Disney+.

