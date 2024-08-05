Suicide Squad ISEKAI Episode 9 Release Date Confirmed

Suicide Squad ISEKAI is ramping up to its season finale, and Episode 8 gave viewers a taste of the ending to come. With revelations regarding the fantasy world the Squad has been transported to, the stakes are higher than ever. So, when will Suicide Squad ISEKAI Episode 9 be released?

When Will Suicide Squad ISEKAI Episode 9 Be Released?

Suicide Squad ISEKAI Episode 9 is set for release on Thursday, August 8, 2024. For those who want to see the episode the minute it drops, here’s a list of time-zone-specific release dates and times for various regions:

JST: Thursday, August 8, 4:00 PM

EST: Thursday, August 8, 3:00 AM

PDT: Thursday, August 8, 12:00 AM

MST: Thursday, August 8, 1:00 AM

Suicide Squad ISEKAI is available to watch on two streaming services, Max and Hulu, giving you two different ways to watch if you aren’t subscribed to one of those services. The first season of the series is set to have 10 episodes, and with only two left, there isn’t much time left to catch up.

What Happens in Suicide Squad ISEKAI Episode 8?

Suicide Squad ISEKAI Episode 8 essentially serves as the calm before the storm before the final two episodes of the season. After defeating the Thinker, the Squad returns to the Kingdom only to be banished by the Queen, with King Shark being sentenced to execution for eating someone who was a part of the royal court. Most of the episode dealt with the Suicide Squad taking a brief reprieve in a bar before getting drunk and fighting with each other. It was undoubtedly the funniest episode of the series thus far.

However, the most important part of the episode came with the revelation that the Queen of the Kingdom that the Squad has been working with is actually possessed. The antagonizing nature of the character makes so much more sense now, as not all is as it seems in the fantasy world. The episode ends with Rick Flag being given a 24-hour window by Amanda Waller to succeed in good relations with the Kingdom of the Fantasy World, or the whole team will die. It’s a compelling setup for what will no doubt be an action-packed and chaotic final two episodes.

And that’s the confirmed release date of Suicide Squad ISEKAI Episode 9.

