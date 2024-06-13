Suicide Squad ISEKAI Release Date Confirmed

The Suicide Squad ISEKAI release date is coming up, and if you want to watch one of the biggest crossovers in all of modern-day media, then you’re going to want to watch it. We’ve also thrown in what we know about the show itself because we’re generous.

Suicide Squad ISEKAI will be released on June 27th on both Max and Hulu. It’s always a little bit strange to see an anime not on Crunchyroll or Hidive, but hey, this is the future now or something. What’s really interesting about this is that you’ll actually be able to watch the first three episodes on that day because they’re all releasing at the same time.

After that, though, we’ll only be getting one new episode a week, which means we all have to decide if we want to sprint into the series and commit to it weekly or just take it as it comes. It’s good news for anyone who goes with the “three-episode rule” of anime watching, however, because you can just blitz through it and figure it out one way or another straight away.

What Is Suicide Squad ISEKAI?

We’re going to level with you – this is one of the strangest articles we’ve written just because of the concept alone. Anyway, Suicide Squad ISEKAI is, as its name suggests, an anime where the Suicide Squad ends up in another world. The team, this time around, will be Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Peacemaker, Clayface, and King Shark, and they get yanked in by Amanda Waller, as is the norm here.

From there, they get sent into another world via a gate and find themselves in a world of orcs, dragons, and more fantasy tropes. They then have 72 hours to try and sort the whole thing out before the bombs in their necks explode, and they all end up dying. So, they have to talk to various people in this new world to figure things out and, no doubt, undo all of their mistakes.

The Joker also features heavily in a lot of the artwork, so we can expect possibly the most unhinged version of him to show up and cause no end of problems. It’ll be interesting to see if this is in the Puddin’ era of Quinn or if she’ll be over him. Outside of that, expect lots of action, and we’re hoping for some decent comedy bits, too.

