Swordmaster Simulator Codes (August 2024)

Updated: August 12, 2024
We added more codes!
Unsheath your blade and prepare to slay every monster on your path to glory. As you unlock different levels and meet more powerful enemies, you’ll need to acquire better weapons, potions, and charms if you want to stand a chance. Swordmaster Simulator codes will help you power up!
All Swordmaster Simulator Codes List
Active Swordmaster Simulator Codes
- DELAY: Use for 5k Gems and a Charm/Potion
- DUNGEONCRAWLER: Use for 1k Gems and a Charm/Potion
- 1KLIKES: Use for 3k Gems and a Charm/Potion
- LAUNCHCODE: Use for a Charm/Potion
Expired Swordmaster Simulator Codes
- 5KLIKES
How to Redeem Codes in Swordmaster Simulator
Our easy-to-follow guide will help you redeem Swordmaster Simulator codes in seconds:
- Launch Swordmaster Simulator in Roblox.
- Click the shopping basket icon (1) on the left.
- Click the Codes button (2) on the new screen to access the code redemption window.
- Type a code into the Code text box (3).
- Click the Use button (4) to claim your rewards.
Published: Aug 12, 2024 06:54 am