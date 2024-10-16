TCG Card Shop Simulator Cheats – How To Get Infinite Money

Are you playing TCG Card Shop Simulator and want a little extra cash to give your business a boost? Maybe you’re just playing for the fun of owning a card shop and don’t want to worry about cash flow. Here’s how to cheat and get infinite money in TCG Card Shop Simulator.

How To Get Infinite Money in TCG Card Shop Simulator by Save Editing

There are no cheats built into TCG Card Shop Simulator at the moment, but you can use two methods to get infinite money. The first method is save editing (as spotted by Dot Esports). Here’s what to do.

Find a savegame by pasting this into Windows Explorer: %USERPROFILE%\AppData\LocalLow\OPNeonGames\Card Shop Simulator\ Next, look for savedGames_ReleaseX.GD, where X is a number, and save a copy somewhere. You’re looking for the save file that’s got the most recent time/date on it. Or, alternatively, you can edit all the files. It’s also a good idea to save a second copy somewhere in case this goes wrong. Go to the SaveEditOnline website and upload your save (or saves, one at a time). Now, type m_CoinAmount into the search box. Make sure there’s no space at the end, and it’ll find a value. Click on the number next to m_CoinAmount and in the box that pops up type a stupidly large number like 9999999999999. Now, click on Download at the bottom, and save the file somewhere. Now, from Windows Explorer, go back to %USERPROFILE%\AppData\LocalLow\OPNeonGames\Card Shop Simulator\ and copy that file in, overwriting the original. Also, delete the corresponding .js file. Now, launch TCG Card Shop Simulator and load your save.

And that’s it. If, against all odds, you run out of money, you can load up your save and edit it again. But if you want more control? That’s where Cheat Engine comes in.

How To Get Infinite Money in TCG Card Shop Simulator With Cheat Engine

An alternate method is to download Cheat Engine, which, aside from infinite cash, gives you a whole range of other features. But there’s a catch that I’ll get to in a minute.

Go to Cheat Engine and download it. You may get a warning from Windows Defender that Cheat Engine is a virus. I’ve used this with no problem, but you proceed at your own risk. If you do want to proceed, click on the Windows Defender warning, click on the down arrow next to Low, and choose Allow on Device. Why does Windows think it’s a virus? It might have something to do with this next bit. Install Cheat Manager, but don’t just click through all the boxes. Cheat Manager will ask you if you want to install other things such as AVG Antivirus Free. Choose Skip All, or choose Decline for each. Now, go to this forum and download the TCG Card Shop Simulator cheat table and save it somewhere safe. Run Cheat Engine from your Windows Start Menu and leave it open Start up TCG Card Shop Simulator and start a game or load a save. Then, Alt-Tab back to Cheat Engine. Click on Select a Process to Open, the monitor icon in the top left. Find Card Shop Simulator and select Open. Now, click on the Open a Cheat Table button, the yellow folder, and open the cheat table you downloaded earlier. Tick the boxes and the cheats should take effect when you tab back to TCG Card Shop Simulator.

Why should you do this? Well, as a Steam Early Access game, TCG Card Shop Simulator is being updated all the time. So if the cheat table is, say, 0.55 and the game is 0.59, it likely won’t work, and you’ll have to wait for the cheat maker to update the table.

That’s how to cheat and get infinite money in TCG Card Shop Simulator.

TCG Card Shop Simulator is available now on Steam.

