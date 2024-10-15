Most of Roblox‘s Dress to Impress features feminine clothing, hairstyles, and makeup. However, players are able to swap their body type to male, which features some unique customization options. Here is how to play as a man in Dress to Impress and what it entails.

Recommended Videos

How To Become a Man in Dress To Impress

Like most customization options in Dress to Impress, swapping your character’s body is done by approaching and interacting with an item in the dressing room. To swap to the male body type, approach the blank male mannequin by the curtains.

Interacting with the mannequin will bring up a warning pop-up asking if you want to change your gender character base. Hitting the “Yes” option here will reset your character, allowing you to play as a man in Dress to Impress.

What Clothing Options are Available for Men in Dress to Impress?

Most of the clothing in Dress to Impress is gender-specific. Unfortunately – as men who’ve shopped for clothes in real-life retailers will know – the men have far fewer options available. The section of male-specific clothing is rather small but does have some unique items not available to players who play as women. These include some specific jeans, jackets, and several other tops.

Related: Dress To Impress (DTI) Codes (October 2024)

Clothing that is specific to women will be inaccessible, as noted by a pop-up message that says, “Can’t be put on,” in red text. However, many accessories are able to be used by both body types.

What Hairstyles and Makeup Are Available for Men in Dress to Impress?

At the salon, men have their own set of hairstyles to customize characters with. These are shorter, more masculine hairstyles, with a few options for bangs available as well. Thankfully, the makeup options are less restricted by a character’s gender and body type. Male characters have access to extensive options for makeup looks, including both masculine and feminine options.

And that’s how to be a man in Dress to Impress.

Dress to Impress is available to play now on Roblox.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy