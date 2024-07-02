Terminal Escape Room: When Does Chapter 4 Release? (Roblox)

Terminal: The Escape Room is one of the tensest experiences players can lose themselves in while playing Roblox, and it already features three heart-pounding chapters. So, when will Chapter 4 of Terminal: The Escape Room be available to play?

When Will Chapter 4 of Terminal Escape Room Release?

Players are already itching to get through the next chapter of Terminal: The Escape Room as quickly as possible, and so am I. I mean, how else am I going to be able to update our in-depth list of all the answers you need to get through it? When asked on the CCF Studios Discord channel when Chapter 4 of Terminal: The Escape Room would be released, I discovered the following:

Hoping for an early July release rn! But we’ll keep you updated Curfie (Christopher Mojares) in CCF Studios Discord Channel

Since we’ve officially hit July, it seems that it’s only a matter of time before we get our hands on the next chapter of this fantastic Roblox experience. It will be interesting to see how the development team at CCF Studios tops the mind-boggling Chapter 3 with this upcoming chapter, but we can only assume that it’s going to be the most challenging chapter yet.

What Is Terminal: The Escape Room?

Terminal: The Escape Room is exactly what it sounds like – it’s an escape room simulator on Roblox. The stakes are high, as you’ve only got a set amount of time to escape from the individual chapter and make your big break into the next area. You’ll need to use your wits and examine every part of the environment for clues to escape, and some of them are going to be quite the head-scratcher.

For example, in Chapter 3, you’ll need to find four specific clues to escape an elevator before it plunges down. While most of the answers are the same for every player, this one is different and requires you to examine every square inch of the elevator both inside and out to get a code that will allow you to leave. From the pattern of the lights above you to the carpet below your feet, you’ll need to check everything for a chance to escape or die in the process.

And that’s everything you’ll need to know about when Chapter 4 of Terminal: Escape Room will be released.

Roblox is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Meta Quest, PC & Mobile. You can play Terminal Escape Room on any platform.

