That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 Episode 17 Release Date Confirmed

The That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3, Episode 17 release date is here. The season has been another great one so far and further cements the isekai as one of the best in the genre and Rimuru as a great character.

The That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3, Episode 17 release date is August 2. After a large amount of multinational politics and big battles and conspiracies in the first half of the season, the second half has been a lot more relaxed. It’s a nice change of pace and seems to be focussing on some character backstory as well.

What Happened in That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3,Episode 16?

Episode 16 is all about the Tengu, how attractive Benimaru is, and the fact that Hakuro actually has a daughter. While Benimaru visits the Tengu in a flashback. it’s revealed that they’re actually very strong. It’s also revealed the the current head of the Tengu is actually someone who grew up with Hakuro and fell in love with him. Not only that, but she had a kid with him and wants him to meet her.

We then cut to seeing Rimuru and his group of guards and advisors all meeting Momiji, the daughter, where she talks about marrying Benimaru and passes on a letter to talk about how Hakuro should meet their daughter and train her. The episode ends with a big discussion of how Soei is kind of a lady-killer and how Gabiru only seems to have the adoration of his men. It’s a cute little episode, but we’re keen to see what happens next week when That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3, Episode 16 arrives on Crunchyroll.

