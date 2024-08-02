Shape Memory Alloy is an important resource in The First Descendant, especially when you need to build a Descendant quickly. This is how to get it, fast.

Recommended Videos

The Best Shape Memory Alloy Farm in The First Descendant

You can get Shape Memory Alloy by opening Resource boxes and Munitions containers on Hagios. They will spawn in the playable areas, and you can pick them up by breaking the boxes or interacting with them. They will also spawn in both Normal and Hard mode, with no real difference in how much the boxes drop between both modes. You should get between 20 to 200 Shape Memory Alloy, depending on which box you are opening, but the amounts that drop are random.

Screenshot by The Escapist

I would suggest you farm in either Forward Base or The Corrupted Base. Resource and Munition box spawns seem to be tied to structure placement, so these two are the most structure-dense and will give you the best yields. Use your scanner, and you will see small white diamonds on the hut marking their locations, and then you can just make your way over and open them. They also seem to spawn a new one around 30 seconds after one is opened, so you shouldn’t need to reload to keep the farm going.

Are you in need of more resources in The First Descendant? Check out our full guide on where to find absolutely every material and resource in the game.

The First Descendant is available to play now on PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox X|S, and Steam.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy