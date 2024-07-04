The Elusive Samurai Anime Release Date Confirmed

Samurai fans, rejoice – it’s almost time for The Elusive Samurai to get his time to shine with an exciting anime adaptation. Let’s find out when this is finally ready to air, as well as where you can watch it.

When Does The Elusive Samurai Anime Debut?

If you’ve been eagerly anticipating the debut of this anime, you’re not alone. It’s just around the corner, however, with a premiere date of July 6, 2024. Unfortunately, there is no concrete release time for this particular show, so you’ll just need to keep your eyes peeled for it to pop up on your favorite streaming platform.

Who Is Producing The Elusive Samurai Anime Adaptation?

With several fantastic anime studios out there, wondering who is behind your new favorite show isn’t an odd question to ask. For those who have seen shows such as Spy x Family and Bocchi The Rock, you’ll be more than familiar with CloverWorks, the studio behind the upcoming anime adaption of The Elusive Samurai.

Where Can You Watch The Elusive Samurai Online?

If you’re ready to jump into this anime when it releases on July 6, 2024, knowing where you can watch is just as important a question as any. You can jump directly onto Crunchyroll to watch this particular show. While their prices may have recently jumped, there are plenty of fantastic shows that make this subscription one of the best you can have in your collection.

The addition of an exciting new show such as The Elusive Samurai makes the option to subscribe all the more tempting, as you’ll need to have a subscription if you’re hoping to view this one right away. When a second season comes out, there is a chance that Season 1 will be released at no cost, but we don’t want to have to wait that long before we give this one a watch, now do we?

Will The Elusive Samurai Be Both Dubbed & Subbed?

If you’re hoping to watch The Elusive Samurai as soon as it becomes available, you may be wondering if you can watch it either dubbed or subbed. In this particular instance, it will not be simulcasted, as only the subbed version will be available when it debuts. There is a chance that we will receive an English dub down the line, however.

And that’s everything you need to know about the upcoming anime adaptation of The Elusive Samurai and when it releases.

The Elusive Samurai will be available to stream on July 6, 2024, exclusively on Crunchyroll.

