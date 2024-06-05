The Fable Season 1 Episode 10 Release Date Confirmed

If you’re in the mood for something that’ll make you laugh, The Fable is one of the best anime currently airing. Let’s find out when the latest episode is going to drop and where you can watch this unique new show.

Recommended Videos

Image by Katsuhisa Minami

If you’re eager to see what Fable gets up to in the next episode, don’t fret — you’ll only need to wait until Sunday, June 9, 2024, to see this new episode. Are you looking to watch it as soon as it airs? Be sure to be awake and ready at the following times;

Midnight Pacific Time

1:00 am Mountain Time

2:00 am Central Time

3:00 am Eastern Time

While that may be rather early compared to the release times of other anime, some night owls are bound to appreciate that it launches during their peak hours. Let’s find out where we can stream this uniquely hilarious anime.

Where Can You Watch The Fable Online?

If you’re hoping to dive in for the first time or need a refresher on where to watch The Fable, we’ve got you covered. This anime is available to stream exclusively on Hulu, much like Go, Go, Loser Ranger! and Undead Unluck.

Related: Go, Go, Loser Ranger Is The Anti-Power Rangers Show I Always Wanted

Unfortunately, those who don’t happen to have a Hulu account will need to create one if they are planning on watching The Fable. This isn’t like Crunchyroll, where you can usually watch the first season for free, but you’ll need a subscription. Thankfully, plenty of bundles are available — you may already have it if you’ve got a Disney + account, so strap in and get ready for the ride of your life.

The Fable is available to stream exclusively on Hulu.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy