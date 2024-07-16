The Ossan Newbie Adventurer Episode 4 Release Date Confirmed

The Ossan Newbie Adventurer Episode 4 release date is essential if you are also a 30-something adventurer who’s decided to come into a new career a little later in life. Sure, 30 isn’t old, but that won’t stop people from telling you otherwise when they’re barely 20.

The good news is that The Ossan Newbie Adventurer Episode 4 release date is July 22. It’s hard to imagine what the world will be like when the episode drops, but we like to think that whatever’s going on, we’ll all be able to hit pause on the big stuff and take half an hour out of our day to make a nice drink, grab some snacks, and sit down to watch the latest episode of Rick’s journey.

What Happens in The Ossan Newbie Adventurer Episode 3?

At the end of the last episode, we saw Rick about to take a fight seriously against Raster Dairmuit, one of the three nobles he’s met so far who’ve been utterly unbearable in every single way. Despite that, this episode kicks off with a random NPC telling us that he can visualize the power levels of people and stating that Raster has incredible power. He then tries to size up Rick, and his eyes nearly explode.

After a small amount of fan service and some smack-talking from the noble, the fight actually kicks off. Raster starts things off by flexing his magical muscles, but Rick doesn’t seem fazed. Rick’s companions explain that while he lacks magical reserves, his physical stats are incredibly high, thanks to his training and that his skill is equal to that of an S-Rank, even though he lacks self-awareness.

Raster continues to lay into Rick as much as possible with a dizzying array of magic, all while Rick studies his opponent. More of Rick’s story comes into focus, including the fact that he actually died multiple times during his grueling training. After the vast majority of the episode, Rick finally decides to take things seriously and actually attacks and ends it very quickly upon doing so.

The episode ends with Rick surrounded by his senpais and having comfortably defeated Raster to secure his future as an adventurer. He remains an incredibly inspiring figure and a breath of fresh air in a genre that’s often filled with teenager who’ve been gifted with power, instead of those who actually worked for it.

And that’s the confirmed release date of The Ossan Newbie Adventurer Episode 4.

The Ossan Newbie Adventurer Episode 4 is streaming now on Crunchyroll.

