The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: What Is Mikayla Matthews’ Illness?

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives premiered on September 6th, and has already gained a commanding following. Focusing primarily on Taylor Frankie Paul and the swinging scandal, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives has also brought to light the illness of another cast member, Mikayla Matthews.

What Illness Does Mikayla Matthews Have?

Although Mikayla Matthews does not have anywhere near as much screen time as many of her co-stars, she has still resonated with fans of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. A big reason for this, ironically, is because of her tendency to stay out of the drama that tends to follow Paul and the other women.

Although Matthews manages to keep her family life relatively private on television, she has revealed on social media that she struggles with a chronic illness. Although Matthews has not gone into extensive detail about her affliction, she did share that her condition caused her mental and physical discomfort during the filming of the show. She also shared photos on Instagram of what appears to be blotches of discoloration on her skin. Matthews also mentioned in the post that she was “really struggling” and “fighting for my life,” suggesting that her condition may be quite serious.

Based on her appearance and statements made on TikTok some have speculated that The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Mikayla Matthews’s illness may be some form of eczema, which is a skin condition. While this condition can be uncomfortable, it is typically not fatal. However, studies have shown that it can have an impact on mental health and become much more dangerous if left untreated.

While Hulu has yet to renew The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, Matthews hopes for the opportunity to reveal more about her condition in a second season. She also mentioned a desire to bring more awareness to chronic conditions in general.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives is currently streaming on Hulu.

