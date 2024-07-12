The Strongest Magician in the Demon Lord’s Army Was a Human Episode 4 Release Date Confirmed

The Strongest Magician in the Demon Lord’s Army Was a Human Episode 4 release date will drop you into another episode of “Oops, I’m a dude, not a demon.” If you’ve been following along with the anime and you don’t want to be late, we’ve got you covered.

The Strongest Magician in the Demon Lord’s Army Was a Human Episode 4 release date is July 17. It was one of the first anime to hit this season, which means it’ll likely end before most of the other options, but it also means we’re further along it than some others, too, which is nice.

What Happened in The Strongest Magician in the Demon Lord’s Army Was a Human Episode 3?

Things kick off with Ike being at the mercy of the humans, but not really because he’s magic. Ike disposes of the coming back up and then attempts to interrogate his assailant, but to no avail. He wants to find out if this warrior had anything to do with the assassination attempt on him, but having read her mind, he discovers she didn’t and then takes his leave with Lilith.

He returns back to Ivalias, and in order to help the city pay more taxes to the demons, he makes a plan to grow rice instead of wheat to make things more productive, thereby making more money with less effort. This frees up the farmers to do other things to make even more money, and, well, capitalism, you get it.

Ike then finds that there is a traitor in his ranks named Jace and goes back to report on things. This conversation happens while his mentor is in the bath because why wouldn’t it? We then see Jace talking to another goblin about the attempt on Ike’s life, and they start to realize things may have gone south. After a brief talk, Jace talks big about himself and his cronies, and then meteors begin to fall from the sky to decimate them.

The fighting continues for a while, and Jace retreats to the forest where Ike asks him to surrender, and then he talks for a bit to try and convince Ike to join the cause against the Demon Lord. Jace then tries yet another attack, and Ike dodges once again. It’s revealed that Jace is poisoned by something powerful, likely by his own side, and then he dies, potentially saying the name of those responsible.

And that’s the confirmed release date of The Strongest Magician in the Demon Lord’s Army Was a Human Episode 4.

The Strongest Magician in the Demon Lord’s Army Was a Human is streaming now on Crunchyroll.

