Top 10 Best Mods for Euro Truck Simulator 2

It’s been over ten years since Euro Truck Simulator 2 rode out and the series is still trucking, with paid and free content galore. But what if you want to spice things up even more? That’s where the mods come in.

Unlike some games, where you have to jump through hoops, Euro Truck Simulator 2 has built-in mod support, and there are thousands and thousands of mods out there. Some offer minor tweaks, others make sweeping changes to the game. The simplest way to install them is to use Steam Workshop but there are other modding sites out there, so it’s fun to have a poke around and see what’s out there.

To give you a head start, here are the best Euro Truck Simulator 2 mods you should play.

Remember The Getaway on PS2? I do, and one of the big surprises looking back at is that revisiting it that its version of London has real company logos and storefronts on show, Pizza Hut, Thorntons, it’s all there, whereas nowadays, for legal reasons, you’ll largely encounter fictional companies in-game.

Ultimate Real Companies fixes that by adding in companies that actually exist, so you could be rolling along and see an Ikea store to your right, or see a Coca Cola truck drive past you. It’s a neat touch that adds an extra dose of realism to an already excellent game.

ProMods isn’t just one mod, it’s a whole group of mods, released under the ProMods banner, many of which focus on expanding the map. ProMods boasts 20 new countries, with 100+ cities and it adds 200+ cities to countries that actually exist in the game. How awesome is that?



While the mods are free, you do require some DLCs for them to work, but it means that SCS Software is getting the funds they need to keep building on the game. While these are pretty hefty downloads, chunked into 200MB pieces, they’re absolutely worth it.

Realistic Brutal Graphics and Weather doesn’t go full Flash Gordon, so Hot Hail is off the table, but this is a serious graphical overhaul for Euro Truck Simulator 2’s weather system, bundled with a host of other tweaks such as better water.

Ever wanted to feel like you’re driving though Silent Hill, without buying Silent Hill: Origins? This mod’s improved fog could be just what you’re after. And while it’s good idea to keep your eyes on the road, the improved skyboxes make the skies even prettier when you’re trucking along.

Long before SCS Software gave Euro Truck Simulator 2 a multiplayer mode, fans got to work on their own multiplayer mod, TruckersMP. It’s still around today and is superior in some respects to the official Convoy mode. Servers support up to 64 players, and there are even public events to bring the trucking community together. Even if you’re not trucking, perhaps you’re stuck at work, you can follow each truck’s respective journey with the TruckersMP map.

Why would you drive Euro Truck Simulator 2‘s roads without a truck? Because sometimes, you just want to go for a Sunday drive, and this mod fits the bill. Install it and you’re able to purchase a Subaru Impreza which you can then take to the roads in. It’s nippier than the trucks, as you’d expect, but it’s tricker to control than, say, Grand Theft Auto 5‘s cars, so you’ll still have something of a challenge. Just driving around with no cargo to worry about is a surprising amount of fun.

If you can get a few fellow truckers together, The Dark Side Roleplay mod will turn you all into lawbreakers, as you smuggle contraband across the ETS 2 world. Some of the rules are mutually agreed between players, but this mod adds in illegal cargo, letting you live out your own Breaking Bad Los Pollos Hermanos fantasies. There’s no meth, but you can transport counterfeit cash, weapons, skooma, Slowpoke tails and more.

Ever notice how quiet Euro Truck Simulator 2’s roads can be, compared to the real world or even Grand Theft Auto 5? This Traffic Intensity and Behaviour mod attempts to remedy that. The traffic on the roads acts more realistically and there’s more of it, but my personal favourite is the way it adds in rush hour. It gives you another reason to time your journey, as the roads get even busier twice a day and if you’re not careful you’ll be giving into road rage.

To paraphrase Alice Cooper, sometimes it’s the little things and while there’s nothing horribly wrong with Euro Truck Simulator 2’s sound effects, this mod adds new effects, reworks old ones and even adds in some common sense fixes.

There’s even multiple tyre sound effects to match whatever surface you’re currently driving over. You might not notice it right away, but the longer you play the more you’ll appreciate this Sound Fixes Pack mod’s additions and changes. And how can you go wrong with six new foghorn sounds?

I’ve never driven a truck, but Euro Truck Simulator 2’s vehicles feel halfway realistic, not least in terms of their weight. You won’t be pulling off any quick turns with a big load behind you. But this Realistic Truck Physics mod takes things a little further, polishing the game’s physics to deliver a better trucking experience, offering smoother suspension and more.

You’ll still get your trailer stuck on things if you’re just starting out, a lot, but it’s harder to blame the game. And given that the ECS 2 community gets input from real truckers, you know this team is not just making this up.

Sick of the law being all-seeing and all-knowing, Skyrim style? Sure, traffic light cameras are a thing, but not everywhere. The More Realistic Fines mod is just what you need; you still risk fines for speeding or rushing through a light on red, but it’s not a certainty. Its creator was sick of being fined all the time, particularly when another car crashed into them, but didn’t want to ditch fines entirely. The result is this happy medium, which will leave you wondering just what you can get away with today.

Those are the ten best mods for Euro Truck Simulator 2, to take your trucking journey to the next level.

