Trench War Tower Defense Codes (January 2024) [Beta]

Updated: January 13, 2025 We added new codes!

Recommended Videos

Enough anime tower defense games; it’s time to kick things into higher gear with none other than the Great War. We’re talking about muddy ditches, barbed wires, jammed guns, and charging at the machine gun nest, only to get mowed down by a bullet rain. Welcome to Trench War Tower Defense!

As an army commander, you must defend your base from waves of invading forces. However, your starting units won’t cut it, and you’ll need extra firepower if you plan on winning the war. Thankfully, you can rely on Trench War Tower Defense codes to provide you with enough resources, allowing you to strengthen your defenses and emerge victorious every time. If the WW1 theme isn’t your cup of tea, visit our Skibidi Tower Defense Codes article to collect rewards in the most Gen Z tower defense game around.

All Trench War Tower Defense Codes List

Active Trench War Tower Defense Codes

AFK : Use for x500 Gems (New)

: Use for x500 Gems Coins: Use for x5k Coins (New)

Expired Trench War Tower Defense Codes

There are currently no expired Trench War Tower Defense codes.

Related: SpongeBob Tower Defense Codes

How to Redeem Codes for Trench War Tower Defense

The code redemption process in Trench War Tower Defense is easy and straightforward. Here’s what you need to do:

Image by The Escapist

Run Trench War Tower Defense in Roblox. Click the Menu button and go into the settings to find the codes section. Type a code into the text area. Hit Enter to receive goodies.

How to Get More Trench War Tower Defense Codes

If you’re a dedicated Trench War Tower Defense player, we recommend joining the Trench War TD Discord server and Trench TD Roblox group. These socials are the best places to chat with players, learn about updates, and receive new codes directly from the developers. However, searching through hundreds of messages will take up a lot of your time. If you’re only interested in finding new codes, consider bookmarking this guide. We’ll make sure to keep the code list up to date at any time!

Why Are My Trench War Tower Defense Codes Not Working?

Trench War Tower Defense codes are case-sensitive, which means every mistyped upper-case or lower-case letter can render your code useless. You also need to double-check your code for typos, hidden spaces, and other similar errors, making sure everything is correct beforehand. If you’re short on time, you can speed up the process by copying a code from our active list and pasting it directly into the game.

What Is Trench War Tower Defense?

Trench War Tower Defense is a WW1-themed TD game where you protect your military commander by strategically placing your soldiers to fend off waves of incoming enemies. After each wave, you can collect one of four random upgrades, which include coins, health, and attack buffs. You also need to pay attention to your soldiers’ health, making sure to replace fallen units as they perish.

As you win stages, you’ll earn coins and gems to spend on upgrade packages, unit rolls, and other helpful items. The higher your level, the more unit slots will become available to you, thereby increasing your maximum firepower.

There are plenty of TD games to go around for everyone! Check out our Tower Defense Simulator Codes and Ultimate Tower Defense (UTD) Codes to keep the action going with some extra freebies.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy