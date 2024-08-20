True Beauty Anime Episode 3 Release Date Confirmed

True Beauty is a hilarious anime that will also get your heart thumping, even before Episode 3 has landed. If you’re already as invested as I am, here’s when and where you’ll be able to watch Episode 3 as soon as it’s available.

When Does Episode 3 of True Beauty Premiere?

If you’re eager to jump into the next episode of True Beauty, you’ll want to ensure that you’ve cleared some time from your schedule on Wednesday, August 21 at the following times:

9:30 AM Pacific Time

10:30 AM Eastern Time

11:30 AM Central Time

12:30 PM Eastern Time

While the anime is off to a hot start, staying up to date with it is going to be a major part of the fun. Knowing where you can stream this will also add to the excitement, so it’s time to discover that next.

Where Can You Stream True Beauty Online?

If you’re hoping to catch Episode 3 of True Beauty, you’ll want to ensure that you’ve got a subscription to Crunchyroll. Given its exclusive rights to True Beauty, that’s the only place you’ll find this anime.

Meanwhile, if you’re just curious to see if this is the anime for you, you’ll be glad to know that you can watch the first episode of True Beauty at no cost to see if it’s time to finally sign up for that subscription you’ve been eyeing for so long. While you’re on Crunchyroll, I would also strongly suggest watching My Deer Friend Nokotan, as it’s one of the most refreshingly hilarious anime I’ve seen in quite some time.

Is the True Beauty Anime the Same As the KDrama?

Trying to find out why this premise seems so familiar? It could be because True Beauty has already seen a live-action version, released in 2020. If you’re hoping to watch this particular version of True Beauty, you can stream it directly on Viki.

While you’re waiting for more anime episodes to be released, this could be the perfect way to get your True Beauty fix if you’ve already caught up on the webtoon of the same name. There are so many different ways to see the wacky misadventures of Jugyeong, but the anime is easily my favorite so far.

What Happened in Episode 2 of True Beauty?

After having her identity as the “girl from the bookstore” discovered by Suho, it seems that things can’t get any worse for Jugyeong. While she may be able to hide under the disguise of her makeup from those at her new school, she’s got a new role that she needs to take on – an errand girl. Yes, there’s a bit of blackmail going on here, especially if she doesn’t want her newfound popularity to go down the drain as quickly as her makeup after a day at school.

If only she hadn’t dropped her earbud at the bookstore, she could have kept up her ruse for a little while longer. Will things continue to play out in her favor, or will her true identity be revealed sooner than later? I guess Episode 3 will give us some more juicy dirt on what is going to happen between Jugyeong and Suho. The surprise introduction of a new face that has also seen her real face could complicate things even further, too.

True Beauty is available to stream on Crunchyroll.

