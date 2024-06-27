Twilight Out of Focus Release Window, Trailer, and More

One of this summer’s big anime premieres is Twilight Out of Focus, based on the manga series by Jyanome. An intimate look at love, friendship, and trust in relationships, here’s everything to know about the Twilight Out of Focus release window and more.

What Is the Twilight Out of Focus Release Window?

Twilight Out of Focus is premiering sooner than one might realize, with its debut scheduled for July 4, 2024, on Tokyo MX and a selection of other television networks. Outside of Japan, Crunchyroll has licensed Twilight Out of Focus for streaming in numerous territories, including North America. The series will be simulcast through Crunchyroll, with subtitles provided. There currently is no announced release window for an English-language dub of the series.

In the meantime, Kodansha USA has been been publishing the official English-language translation of the manga, with the first four volumes currently available in both print and digital formats.

Where You Can Watch the Twilight Out of Focus Trailer

For those curious, Twilight Out of Focus has currently released two different trailers to hype the anime series’ upcoming premiere. A teaser trailer was released by Studio Deen, the anime studio behind the series, in April 2024, offering audiences a glimpse at the series and its central characters. The following month, Studio Deen released a full trailer in May 2024 offering more details about the series and its story.

Who Is in the Cast for Twilight Out of Focus

Ahead of the Twilight Out of Focus premiere, the principal voice cast has been shared by Studio Deen. The announced main cast for Twilight Out of Focus for the original Japanese version are listed below:

Yoshitsugu Matsuoka plays Mao Tsuchiya

Yuma Uchida plays Hisashi Otomo

Makoto Furukawa plays Jin Kikuchihara

Masatomo Nakazawa plays Giichi Ichikawa

Takuya Eguchi plays Rei Inaba

Soma Saito plays Shion Yoshino

And that’s everything to know about the Twilight Out of Focus anime, including its release window and more.

