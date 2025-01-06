Forgot password
Ultimate Showdown Codes (January 2025) [GROOT]

Image of Andrija Bulatović
Andrija Bulatović
|

Published: Jan 6, 2025 07:08 am

Updated: January 6, 2025

Added a new code!

Well, this was painful until I learned how to defend myself and strike back. Ultimate Showdown does not forgive mistakes because there are hundreds of skilled players, each with their favorite superheroes, ready to take you out as soon as you spawn on the battleground.

Before every round, you have a choice—good or bad, hero or villain. Choose and test your battling skills, improve them quickly, and try to chase the top of the leaderboard. If you need extra help, use the latest Ultimate Showdown codes, as they’ll provide you with extra coins. For a similar PVP game where you can also get a lot of free rewards, visit our list of Marvel Omega codes.

All Ultimate Showdown Codes List

Ultimate Showdown Codes (Working)

  • 2500LIKES: Use for 300 Coins (New)
  • 1000LIKES: Use for x50 Coins
  • 2000LIKES: Use for x50 Coins
  • 1500LIKES: Use for x50 Coins
  • RELEASE: Use for x100 Coins
  • 500LIKES: Use for x50 Coins

Ultimate Showdown Codes (Expired)

  • GROOT

How to Redeem Codes in Ultimate Showdown

If you’re not sure how to redeem Ultimate Showdown codes, check our step-by-step instructions below to claim freebies in no time:

How to redeem Ultimate Showdown codes
Image by The Escapist
  1. Launch Ultimate Showdown in Roblox.
  2. Click the CODES icon on the left side of your screen.
  3. Input a code into the Enter code here text box.
  4. Hit the REDEEM button and enjoy your freebies.

Why Are My Ultimate Showdown Codes Not Working?

Watch out for typos when entering Ultimate Showdown codes because the codes must be inputted as they appear on the list above. To avoid misspelling the codes, copy the one you want to redeem from our list and paste it straight into the game. Also, remember that freebies won’t be available forever, so act fast and claim those extra coins as soon as possible.

What Is Ultimate Showdown?

Ultimate Showdown is a Roblox fighting game in which, before every round, you can choose to defend good or evil and show your skills on the ruthless battleground. Train your precision and reflexes in each round, collect experience, and try to reach the top of the leaderboard. In the meantime, if you need extra resources, visit this guide for the latest rewards.

