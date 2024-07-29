Void Fishing Codes (July 2024)—Are There Any?

Updated: July 29, 2024 We checked for codes.

Welcome to the Void, a place where space and time are irrelevant and where fishing has a different meaning. Rather than reeling in trout or swordfish, your goal is to catch everyday objects and sell them to gain upgrades. If any Void Fishing codes existed, things would be much easier.

All Void Fishing Codes List

Active Void Fishing Codes

There are currently no active Void Fishing codes.

Expired Void Fishing Codes

There are currently no expired Void Fishing codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Void Fishing

Screenshot by The Escapist

Unfortunately, since Void Fishing doesn’t feature an option for redeeming codes, you’ll have to resort to other ways to claim free rewards. Luckily, you can activate weekly quests and complete them by collecting specific items and fishing for a certain amount of time. You can also like the game and join the wunmo Roblox group to unlock autofishing, letting your fisherman catch valuable relics automatically.

Finally, you can join the official wunmo Discord server and learn about updates, giveaways, and other news. If all this seems like a hassle, simply bookmark this article and come back to it daily, and we’ll inform you as soon as any codes appear in the game!

