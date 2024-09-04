Image Credit: Bethesda
warhammer 40k gameplay space marine 2 screenshot from Steam
Category:
Video Games

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 Global Release Times

Here's exactly when you can play.
Image of Ryan Galloway
Ryan Galloway
|

Published: Sep 4, 2024 01:07 am

After more than a decade we’re finally getting a second installment in the Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine series. Whether you’re waiting for launch day, or looking to get in on the action early, here are the release times for Space Marine 2.

Warhammer 40,000: Early Access Release Times

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, a space marine in blue armour hacking away at enemies with a chainsaw blade.

If you’ve purchased the Gold or Ultra edition of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 then you will be able to play the game four days before its official release. 

There will be a global rollout for this early access, just as there is for the release, and here’s a look at the different times that it will be around the globe when servers go live.

LocationTime
Los AngelesSept. 5 at 9 am
New YorkSept. 5 at 12 pm
AustinSept. 5 at 11 am
BogotaSept. 5 at 11 am
BrasiliaSept. 5 at 1 pm
LondonSept. 5 at 5 pm
ParisSept. 5 at 6 pm
CairoSept. 5 at 7 pm
Cape TownSept. 5 at 6 pm
MoscowSept. 5 at 7 pm
RiyadhSept. 5 at 7 pm
MuscatSept. 5 at 8 pm
BeijingSept. 6 at 12 am
SeoulSept. 6 at 1 am
TokyoSept. 6 at 1 am
SingaporeSept. 6 at 12 am
SydneySept. 6 at 2 am
AucklandSept. 6 at 4 am

These times were shared as the PC release schedule for Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 by the devs, but no times for PS5 and Xbox Series were revealed. 

That could either mean that it will be released at midnight when it ticks over to Sept. 5 in each region, or it could be the same as PC. We suggest checking your device on the morning of Sept. 5 to find out.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 Full Release Launch Times

If you’re waiting for the regular release of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 then Sept. 9 will be the date to note down. So you can get in on the action the moment it goes live, here are the PC and console release times for the game in each region.

LocationTime
Los AngelesSept. 9 at 9 am
New YorkSept. 9 at 12 pm
AustinSept. 9 at 11 am
BogotaSept. 9 at 11 am
BrasiliaSept. 9 at 1 pm
LondonSept. 9 at 5 pm
ParisSept. 9 at 6 pm
CairoSept. 9 at 7 pm
Cape TownSept. 9 at 6 pm
MoscowSept. 9 at 7 pm
RiyadhSept. 9 at 7 pm
MuscatSept. 9 at 8 pm
BeijingSept. 10 at 12 am
SeoulSept. 10 at 1 am
TokyoSept. 10 at 1 am
SingaporeSept. 10 at 12 am
SydneySept. 10 at 2 am
AucklandSept. 10 at 4 am


Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is available to pre-order now via Steam, Epic Games, PS5 or Xbox Series devices. But remember, to gain early access to the game you must order the Gold of Ultra editions.

