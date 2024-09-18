Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2 All Heavy Weapons, ranked

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 has plenty of weapons for players to try out during their time in-game, but when you’re the Heavy this selection becomes much smaller. If you’re looking to optimize your loadout, here is every Heavy weapon ranked.

All Heavy Weapons in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, Ranked

There are five weapons available to Heavys in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, three of which are primary and two secondary. No melee weapons can be used as a Heavy, but that doesn’t mean you won’t be a capable threat in combat.

Here’s every weapon at your disposal ranked from worst to best.

5. Bolt Pistol

When you’re gearing up your Heavy the Bolt Pistol can go straight into the garbage. This is one of two secondary weapons available to the class, but it is without a doubt the worst. While it can be accurate and has decent ammo capacity, the Bolt Pistol is just too weak to balance its positive attributes.

4. Heavy Plasma Incinerator

While the Heavy Plasma Incinerator is strong it is one of those weapons that overheats too often and has a long charge time meaning that you’re going to run into problems during battle. This is especially relevant when you’re swarmed by enemies, so if you plan on doing Operations we’d suggest you choose a different primary weapon option.

3. Heavy Bolter

While the Heavy Bolter has substantially less firepower than the Heavy Plasma Incinerator the reason it has a leg up is that it has a considerably large ammo reserve, and does not overheat. It is a useful tool to mow down hordes of enemies but can struggle against stronger foes. Of the three primary weapon options for heavies, this lands right in the middle.

2. Multi-Melta

The Multi-Melta is the best primary weapon that Heavys can use in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2. While it doesn’t have the best range, the Multi-Melta’s firepower makes up for it, and in PVP it’s the perfect way to quickly dispose of enemies. While the low ammo capacity can cause problems in Operations, given the alternatives, the Multi-Melta is still the best option for heavies thanks to its ability to hit multiple enemies at once and again, that terrifying power.

1. Plasma Pistol

If you’re after the best weapon for the Heavy class then the Plasma Pistol is a must-have. This is the only secondary weapon worth using, and it’s the perfect partner for the Multi-Melta to make the ultimate loadout.

The Plasma Pistol can be used to fire sustained long-range barrages or charged to quickly deal heavy damage to a single target. These attributes cover all of the bases that the Multi-Melta lets down, but even without the primary weapon, this pistol is more than capable of slaying enemies on the battlefield on its own.

There should be no doubt that if you’re after the best loadout for your heavy in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 then the Multi-Melta with Plasma Pistol is the only way to go.

