What a Point Blank Kill Is in Black Ops 6 & How To Get One

Since Medals truly got their start all the way back in Black Ops 2, they’ve been one of the most satisfying features in Call Of Duty. Several of them award players with a satisfying pop up and additional XP for certain types of kills. Among them is the familiar Point Blank Kill, albeit it works a bit different in Black Ops 6.

Recommended Videos

What is a Point Blank Kill in Black Ops 6? Asnwered

The easiest way to think of a Point Blank Kill in Call Of Duty is as the inverse of a Longshot. Whereas the latter rewards players for killing enemy Operators at an extreme distance, Point Blank kills are preformed at extremely close range. While this sounds fairly straightforward, it can be more complicated than one would think.

How to Get a Point Blank Kill in Black Ops 6

Again, a Point Blank Kill Medal will only be awarded for kills made at extremely close range. While one might think most kills at SMGs’ and Shotguns’ effective ranges would count, players will need to get even closer to enemies to score this kind of kill. To get a Point Blank Kill, you’ll practically need to be making contact between the barrel of your weapon and the body of your enemy. While no official number has been given as of yet, in Black Ops 6 it seems as though players will need to be practically barrel stuffing an enemy to earn a Point Blank Kill.

Another reason that Point Blank Kills are tougher to get in Black Ops 6 is due to the game’s new Aim Assist system. While Aim Assist has seemingly been nerfed across the board, it practically turns off at Point Blank range, meaning players will need to be more accurate than ever before to get Point Blank Kills.

As such, Stealth is truly the best way to go after Point Blank Kills in Black Ops 6. Using perks like Ninja and Ghost, as well as equipping Suppressors on your weapons, will help keep a low profile so you can sneak up on enemies and get Point Blank Kills from behind. Using the weapon in your dedicated Melee slot in Black Ops 6 will also help tremendously. All Melee kills are considered Point Blank Kills in Black Ops 6, so using weapons like the Combat Knife or Baseball Bat will guarantee this type of Medal is earned.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy