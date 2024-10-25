What a Rapid Kill Is in Black Ops 6 & How To Get One

The wait for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is over, with the game finally being available worldwide. With a new entry comes new challenges, though, and gamers want to know every detail. So, here’s what a Rapid Kill is in Black Ops 6 and how to get one.

What Is a Rapid Kill in Black Ops 6?

Call of Duty veterans should be familiar with the term “Rapid Kill,” as it’s been a staple of Multiplayer for a while. However, even the most in-tune gamer may be in need of a refresher, especially since Rapid Kills are vital to unlocking so many goodies and part of the game’s Dark Ops challenges. So, without further ado, Rapid Kill occurs when a player kills two people in quick succession.

It’s a bit different than a Double Kill, which provides a bit more leeway when it comes to the timing. Unfortunately, that means it’s a lot harder to pull a Rapid Kill off, but there are a few tricks to use to knock them out quickly and unlock that new item.

How To Get a Rapid Kill in Black Ops 6

While taking two players out in quick succession may sound like a walk in the park, it’s actually pretty challenging because of the timing. So, to maximize opportunities, it’s best to load into a game mode that features an objective that needs to be held, such as Hardpoint, Domination, or Control. Enemies are sure to group up to defend or capture objectives, making them easy targets.

Another thing to remember is that it’s best to have a weapon that can pull off the feat without needing to reload. Using a shotgun or an Assault Rifle with an extended magazine is a good idea, as they can dish out plenty of damage. However, make sure to get as close as possible to targets, as getting into a long-distance firefight will lessen the chance of two players running into the gun’s crosshair.

It’s also a good idea to focus on playing on smaller maps. It’s never fun to set out to complete a challenge in Black Ops 6 and spend the whole game running around trying to pull it off.

And that’s what a Rapid Kill is in Black Ops 6 and how to get one.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is available on October 25, 2024, on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

