What Are Pokemon Vending Machines? What They Sell and How To Find One Near You

If you’re a Pokemon fan with any kind of social media account, chances are you’ve started seeing Pokemon vending machine discourse. As The Pokemon Company rolls out more of these machines in the US, Pokemon fans have questions – and we’ve got answers.

What Are Pokemon Vending Machines?

Pokemon vending machines are automated machines that sell a variety of Pokemon merchandise, as easy as grabbing a soda – if not as affordable.

There have been a few different types of vending machines over the years, but the ones currently catching attention in the US are TCG-centered models first tested in Washington back in 2017. The trial was apparently a success, as more grocery store chains across the US have been added to the list in the last couple of years.

The machines are pretty eye-catching, with bright colors and clear Pokemon branding. I was able to visit one in a Kroger grocery store recently, and it was easy to spot right inside the store entrance.

The machines use a touch screen rather than the older button-press vending machine style. You can browse available TCG items and make your selections, then check out using a credit card. The process includes several adorable Pokemon animations that make it quite fun to browse and buy a pack of cards – or several.

The machine will ask for an email where you can get a digital receipt of your purchase. However, The Pokemon Company does not accept returns of TCG merchandise bought at these machines.

What Do Pokemon Vending Machines Sell?

For the most part, the Pokemon vending machines in the United States stock Pokemon TCG products, including Elite Trainer Boxes, Booster Packs, and other related items.

When I stopped by the Pokemon TCG Vending machine in Kroger, I was impressed to see that it was still relatively well stocked despite the busy Thanksgiving shopping weekend. The most recent Elite Trainer Boxes were all sold out, but there were several boosters and older trainer boxes still available.

Generally speaking, these vending machines do not sell plushies, t-shirts, video games, or other Pokemon merch. There are a small number of Pokemon Center vending machines in Washington State that stock a wider variety of merch, but these seem to be phasing out in favor of the more streamlined, TCG machines.

How To Find a Pokemon Vending Machine Near You

The full list of currently operating Pokemon TCG vending machines in the US can be found on the Pokemon Center website. There are currently vending machines in the following states:

Arizona

California

Colorado

Georgia

Illinois

Indiana

Kentucky

Michigan

Nevada

Ohio

Oregon

Tennessee

Texax

Utah

Washington

Wisconson

To find out if your state’s location is nearby, simply click on your state via the Pokemon Center website. You will be able to view a full list of the stores that have an official Pokemon TCG vending machine.

For now, they seem to be clustered in a few key cities in most states rather than being more evenly distributed across the area. The machines also tend to be located in a handful of partner grocery store locations. These include Albertsons, Fred Meyer, Frys, Kroger, Pick ‘n Save, Safeway, Smith’s, and Tom Thumb.

If there isn’t a machine in your area, you can “Follow” the locations list via the Pokemon Center to get notified when new ones are added.

