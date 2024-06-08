Those who have finished the final sections of Destiny 2 will have seen the words “gratias vobis agimus” and may be wondering what they mean. Read on to find out!

Please be advised there are spoilers ahead! If, for any reason, you have not finished The Final Shape campaign in its entirety, you should turn back now.

What does Gratias Vobis Agimus mean in Destiny 2?

“Gratias vobis agimus” is Latin for “we thank you.” This appears in Destiny 2 as your player character sits on what appears to be the back of the H.E.L.M and stares down at the Traveller. The Witness has been vanquished, the awesome power of the Light and the Darkness has been blended together in Prismatic harmony, and all is right with the solar system.

While the end of Destiny 2 heavily hints at things to come, this is essentially the end of the Light and Darkness saga that Bungie has been telling for a decade. The end of the story, the final twelve-player mission, and the cutscenes that followed were fantastic, and I couldn’t have loved it went much more.

It has been an incredible decade for Bungie and the Destiny community, so I understand the need for the team to say thank you to the players who have shared this journey with them. I also feel the need to say thanks to the developers. I’ve had my ups and downs with Destiny, as I think we all have, but it has been a consistent and enjoyable part of my life for a long time.

I cannot imagine the totality of the work that it takes to tell a story like this across 10 years, numerous platforms, and through a lot of changing times. So, a big thanks to all who have been through the doors at Bungie over the years and a hand in shaping Destiny and Destiny 2, it has been an amazing experience.

