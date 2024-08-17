What Dragon Age: The Veilguard’s Release Date Is

Dragon Age: The Veilguard recently had all of its available editions and pre-order bonuses unveiled. However, along with these announcements came a concrete release date for The Veilguard that’s closer than some might think.

The developers at Bioware announced the release date for Dragon Age: The Veilguard as a part of the marketing ramp-up for the game prior to the Gamescom event. While some thought an inevitable delay to the spring of 2025 was coming, that doesn’t appear to be the case. As of right now, Dragon Age: The Veilguard is releasing on Oct. 31, 2024.

A Halloween release date is somewhat uncommon in the gaming industry, but the spooky theme of the holiday certainly fits The Veilguard well. The Veilguard is coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC at the same time, so you can start playing on Oct. 31 regardless of what system you’re on. PC players can play on Steam, as well as Steam Deck, and through the EA app and Epic Games Store.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard Pricing and Editions

As we discussed in our previous guide, there are two main editions of The Veilguard: the Standard and Deluxe Editions. The Standard Edition will run you $70 if you’re on PS5 or Xbox Series X|S and $60 if you’re on PC, while the Deluxe Edition costs $90 on console and $80 on PC.

The Rooks Coffer Edition for Dragon Age: The Veilguard. Image via EA

For any true Dragon Age fans, there’s also a $220 “Rooks Coffer” Edition for The Veilguard. This is seen as the “Collector’s Edition” for the game and offers a number of real-life items. The Rook’s Coffer Edition is only available for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

It’s unclear exactly what time Dragon Age: The Veilguard is releasing on Oct. 31, but we’ll publish a countdown timer guide when that news is made public.

