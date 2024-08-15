Image via Steam
All Pre-Order Bonuses & Editions For Dragon Age: The Veilguard

An age not so distant
Image of Patrick Souza
Patrick Souza
|

Published: Aug 15, 2024 03:17 pm

After years without a main title release, Dragon Age: The Veilguard promises to bring the RPG series back to its highly regarded position. Here’s everything you need to know about the Dragon Age: The Veilguard editions and pre-order bonuses.

Table of Contents

All Dragon Age: The Veilguard Editions Listed

Scheduled to be released later this year, Dragon Age: The Veilguard has two different editions for those who want to take on the Eldritch horrors brought to the world by ancient Elven gods.

Standard Edition

  • Base Game

Deluxe Edition

  • Base Game
  • 6 Weapon Appearances for Rook.
  • 1 Warrior Armor Set Appearance for Rook.
  • 1 Mage Armor Set Appearance for Rook.
  • 1 Rogue Armor Set Appearance for Rook.
  • 7 Weapon & 7 Armor Set Appearances for Companions.
Image of the Dragon Age: The Veilguard promotion image, which includes an assortment of cosmetics for the companions
Image via Steam

Both editions come with the same pre-order bonuses, which are all cosmetics-only items.

All Dragon Age: The Veilguard Pre Order Bonuses

The pre-order bonuses for Dragon Age: The Veilguard include the Blood Dragon Armor cosmetic set, including special appearances for the three available classes (Warrior, Mage and Rogue). These are available in both the Standard and the Deluxe versions of the game and will be available for all of those who bought it ahead of its release.

Promotion image of the pre-purchase items for Dragon Age: The Veilguard which includes three cosmetics for Rook
Image via Steam

Dragon Age: the Veilguard will be the newest chapter in the series in a decade, bringing back many of its systems but with a huge emphasis on its companions, which all have their own unique battle skills and backgrounds for you to uncover. And of course, romance is also involved regardless of your characters’ gender, much akin to how titles such as Baldur’s Gate 3 and Dragon’s Dogma 2 have treated it in recent years.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard will be available on October 31 for PC, Xbox Series X|S and Playstation 5.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard
Patrick is a Staff Writer for The Escapist and has also contributed to Prima Games. Interested in writing about games ever since he left college, he intends to keep this passion burning as long as he can. Diligently ignores his ever-growing backlog to keep raiding in Final Fantasy XIV, exploring in Genshin Impact or replaying some of his favorite RPGs from time to time. Loves tackling hard challenges in games, but his cats are still the hardest bosses he could ask for.