All Pre-Order Bonuses & Editions For Dragon Age: The Veilguard

After years without a main title release, Dragon Age: The Veilguard promises to bring the RPG series back to its highly regarded position. Here’s everything you need to know about the Dragon Age: The Veilguard editions and pre-order bonuses.

All Dragon Age: The Veilguard Editions Listed

Scheduled to be released later this year, Dragon Age: The Veilguard has two different editions for those who want to take on the Eldritch horrors brought to the world by ancient Elven gods.

Standard Edition

Base Game

Deluxe Edition

Base Game

6 Weapon Appearances for Rook.

1 Warrior Armor Set Appearance for Rook.

1 Mage Armor Set Appearance for Rook.

1 Rogue Armor Set Appearance for Rook.

7 Weapon & 7 Armor Set Appearances for Companions.

Image via Steam

Both editions come with the same pre-order bonuses, which are all cosmetics-only items.

All Dragon Age: The Veilguard Pre Order Bonuses

The pre-order bonuses for Dragon Age: The Veilguard include the Blood Dragon Armor cosmetic set, including special appearances for the three available classes (Warrior, Mage and Rogue). These are available in both the Standard and the Deluxe versions of the game and will be available for all of those who bought it ahead of its release.

Image via Steam

Dragon Age: the Veilguard will be the newest chapter in the series in a decade, bringing back many of its systems but with a huge emphasis on its companions, which all have their own unique battle skills and backgrounds for you to uncover. And of course, romance is also involved regardless of your characters’ gender, much akin to how titles such as Baldur’s Gate 3 and Dragon’s Dogma 2 have treated it in recent years.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard will be available on October 31 for PC, Xbox Series X|S and Playstation 5.

