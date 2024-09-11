What Each Workstation Makes in Elder Scrolls: Castles (& How To Unlock Them)

While fans are still waiting for the next main series Elder Scrolls game, they can return to Tamriel thanks to a new mobile game. Elder Scrolls: Castles requires you to recruit subjects to craft resources to keep your Kingdom thriving – and to do it, you’ll need the right workstations.
What Are Workstations in Elder Scrolls: Castles?
Workstations are an essential part of gameplay in Elder Scrolls: Castles. You’ll need to create various workstations in order to produce the essential needs for your empire – food, oil, and various materials for expanding your castle.
Each workstation in Elder Scrolls: Castles has a different purpose, from creating resources to letting you marry off your subjects and produce offspring to ensure your kingdom always has ready hands for work.
You will need to assign people in your castle to most workstations for them to produce materials. Simply click and drag your subjects to a workstation to assign them to it. Some workstations, like the Temple of Mara and the Bed, are only for short-term use and don’t require permanent worker assignments.
All Workstations in Elder Scrolls: Castles
You’ll build your first several workstations as part of the tutorial from Cassius the Elder, but eventually, you’ll be on your own to unlock new ones.
Here’s every available workstation in Elder Scrolls: Castles, when it unlocks, and what resources you’ll need to build the first one. After you build one of each workstation, the next one has an additional cost if you want to double up.
|Workstation
|Purpose
|How to Unlock
|First Build Cost
|Second Build Cost
|
Bed
|Create children
|Reach Dynasty Level 13
|50 Gold
5 Wood
|1730 Gold
190 Clay
150 Quartz
Bookcase
|Increases subject happiness
|Reach Dyntasy Level 42
|320 Gold
40 Quarried Stone
|1750 Gold
200 Quarried Stone
75 Quartz
Buffet
|Restores health to subjects
|Reach Dynasty Level 22
|125 Gold
20 Limestone
|625 Gold
100 Quarried Stone
100 Quartz
Kitchen
|Produce food
|Unlock during tutorial
|3 Wood
|1040 Gold
150 Clay
100 Quartz
Furnace
|Produce ingots
|Reach Dynasty Level 11
|50 Gold
10 Wood
|1730 Gold
190 Clay
150 Quartz
Loom
|Produce fabric
|Reach Dynasty Level 6
|5 Wood
|1580 Gold
190 Clay
150 Quartz
Mill
|Produce wood
|Reach Dynasty Level 3
|5 Wood
|1500 Gold
170 Clay
150 Quartz
Music Stage
|Increases subject happiness
|Reach Dynasty Level 26
|60 Gold
5 Wood
|2700 Gold
240 Clay
200 Quartz
Oil Press
|Produce oil
|Unlock during tutorial
|3 Wood
|1080 Gold
150 Clay
125 Quartz
Sewing Table
|Produce clothing
|Reach Dynasty Level 16
|60 Gold
15 Wood
1 Fabric
|2000 Gold
220 Clay
200 Quartz
Sheogorath’s Gauntlet
|Lets adventurers compete in the endless arena
|Reach Dynasty Level 38
|1000 Gold
80 Limestone
|N/A
Shrine of Mara
|Lets subjects get married
|Reach Dynasty Level 9
|5 Wood
1 Fabric
|N/A
Smithy
|Produce combat gear
|Reach Dynasty Level 32
|60 Gold
25 Wood
|2700 Gold
240 Clay
200 Quartz
Workshop
|Produce tools
|Reach Dynasty Level 18
|75 Gold
15 Wood
|2200 Gold
220 Clay
200 Quartz
War Table
|Send adventurers on quests
|Reach Dynasty Level 20
|25 Gold
|N/A
How To Review Workstation Productivity
If you want a quick snapshot of how efficiently each workstation is running in Elder Scrolls: Castles, there’s a tab for that.
Click the castle on the bottom right of your screen to open the menu. Then, click on the little hammer with three lines next to it.
This opens up the Station Report, where you can review the level, number of workers assigned, and general information about efficiency and production for every workstation. This can help you decide if you need to move workers around, upgrade a particular station, and more.
And that’s what each workstation makes in Elder Scrolls: Castles and how to unlock them.
Elder Scrolls: Castles is available now.
Published: Sep 11, 2024 12:55 pm