What Each Workstation Makes in Elder Scrolls: Castles (& How To Unlock Them)

While fans are still waiting for the next main series Elder Scrolls game, they can return to Tamriel thanks to a new mobile game. Elder Scrolls: Castles requires you to recruit subjects to craft resources to keep your Kingdom thriving – and to do it, you’ll need the right workstations.

What Are Workstations in Elder Scrolls: Castles?

Workstations are an essential part of gameplay in Elder Scrolls: Castles. You’ll need to create various workstations in order to produce the essential needs for your empire – food, oil, and various materials for expanding your castle.

Each workstation in Elder Scrolls: Castles has a different purpose, from creating resources to letting you marry off your subjects and produce offspring to ensure your kingdom always has ready hands for work.

You will need to assign people in your castle to most workstations for them to produce materials. Simply click and drag your subjects to a workstation to assign them to it. Some workstations, like the Temple of Mara and the Bed, are only for short-term use and don’t require permanent worker assignments.

All Workstations in Elder Scrolls: Castles

You’ll build your first several workstations as part of the tutorial from Cassius the Elder, but eventually, you’ll be on your own to unlock new ones.

Here’s every available workstation in Elder Scrolls: Castles, when it unlocks, and what resources you’ll need to build the first one. After you build one of each workstation, the next one has an additional cost if you want to double up.

Workstation Purpose How to Unlock First Build Cost Second Build Cost

Bed Create children Reach Dynasty Level 13 50 Gold

5 Wood 1730 Gold

190 Clay

150 Quartz

Bookcase Increases subject happiness Reach Dyntasy Level 42 320 Gold

40 Quarried Stone 1750 Gold

200 Quarried Stone

75 Quartz

Buffet Restores health to subjects Reach Dynasty Level 22 125 Gold

20 Limestone 625 Gold

100 Quarried Stone

100 Quartz

Kitchen Produce food Unlock during tutorial 3 Wood 1040 Gold

150 Clay

100 Quartz

Furnace Produce ingots Reach Dynasty Level 11 50 Gold

10 Wood 1730 Gold

190 Clay

150 Quartz

Loom Produce fabric Reach Dynasty Level 6 5 Wood 1580 Gold

190 Clay

150 Quartz

Mill Produce wood Reach Dynasty Level 3 5 Wood 1500 Gold

170 Clay

150 Quartz

Music Stage Increases subject happiness Reach Dynasty Level 26 60 Gold

5 Wood 2700 Gold

240 Clay

200 Quartz

Oil Press Produce oil Unlock during tutorial 3 Wood 1080 Gold

150 Clay

125 Quartz

Sewing Table Produce clothing Reach Dynasty Level 16 60 Gold

15 Wood

1 Fabric 2000 Gold

220 Clay

200 Quartz

Sheogorath’s Gauntlet Lets adventurers compete in the endless arena Reach Dynasty Level 38 1000 Gold

80 Limestone N/A

Shrine of Mara Lets subjects get married Reach Dynasty Level 9 5 Wood

1 Fabric N/A

Smithy Produce combat gear Reach Dynasty Level 32 60 Gold

25 Wood 2700 Gold

240 Clay

200 Quartz

Workshop Produce tools Reach Dynasty Level 18 75 Gold

15 Wood 2200 Gold

220 Clay

200 Quartz

War Table Send adventurers on quests Reach Dynasty Level 20 25 Gold N/A

How To Review Workstation Productivity

If you want a quick snapshot of how efficiently each workstation is running in Elder Scrolls: Castles, there’s a tab for that.

Click the castle on the bottom right of your screen to open the menu. Then, click on the little hammer with three lines next to it.

Screenshot by The Escapist

This opens up the Station Report, where you can review the level, number of workers assigned, and general information about efficiency and production for every workstation. This can help you decide if you need to move workers around, upgrade a particular station, and more.

And that’s what each workstation makes in Elder Scrolls: Castles and how to unlock them.

Elder Scrolls: Castles is available now.

