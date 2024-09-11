Image Credit: Bethesda
A Castle in Elder Scrolls Castles
Image via Bethesda
What Each Workstation Makes in Elder Scrolls: Castles (& How To Unlock Them)

Optimize production with workstations in Elder Scrolls: Castles
Image of Amanda Kay Oaks
Amanda Kay Oaks
|

Published: Sep 11, 2024 12:55 pm

While fans are still waiting for the next main series Elder Scrolls game, they can return to Tamriel thanks to a new mobile game. Elder Scrolls: Castles requires you to recruit subjects to craft resources to keep your Kingdom thriving – and to do it, you’ll need the right workstations.

Jump To:

What Are Workstations in Elder Scrolls: Castles?

Workstations are an essential part of gameplay in Elder Scrolls: Castles. You’ll need to create various workstations in order to produce the essential needs for your empire – food, oil, and various materials for expanding your castle.

Each workstation in Elder Scrolls: Castles has a different purpose, from creating resources to letting you marry off your subjects and produce offspring to ensure your kingdom always has ready hands for work.

You will need to assign people in your castle to most workstations for them to produce materials. Simply click and drag your subjects to a workstation to assign them to it. Some workstations, like the Temple of Mara and the Bed, are only for short-term use and don’t require permanent worker assignments.

All Workstations in Elder Scrolls: Castles

You’ll build your first several workstations as part of the tutorial from Cassius the Elder, but eventually, you’ll be on your own to unlock new ones.

Here’s every available workstation in Elder Scrolls: Castles, when it unlocks, and what resources you’ll need to build the first one. After you build one of each workstation, the next one has an additional cost if you want to double up.

WorkstationPurposeHow to UnlockFirst Build CostSecond Build Cost
Bed Elder Scrolls Castles
Bed		Create childrenReach Dynasty Level 1350 Gold
5 Wood		1730 Gold
190 Clay
150 Quartz
Bookcase in Elder Scrolls Castles
Bookcase		Increases subject happinessReach Dyntasy Level 42320 Gold
40 Quarried Stone		1750 Gold
200 Quarried Stone
75 Quartz
Buffet Elder Scrolls Castles
Buffet		Restores health to subjectsReach Dynasty Level 22125 Gold
20 Limestone		625 Gold
100 Quarried Stone
100 Quartz
Kitchen Elder Scrolls Castles
Kitchen		Produce foodUnlock during tutorial3 Wood1040 Gold
150 Clay
100 Quartz
Furnace Elder Scrolls Castles
Furnace		Produce ingotsReach Dynasty Level 1150 Gold
10 Wood		1730 Gold
190 Clay
150 Quartz
Loom Elder Scrolls Castles
Loom		Produce fabricReach Dynasty Level 65 Wood1580 Gold
190 Clay
150 Quartz
Mill Elder Scrolls Castles
Mill		Produce woodReach Dynasty Level 35 Wood1500 Gold
170 Clay
150 Quartz
Elder Scrolls Castles Music Stage
Music Stage		Increases subject happinessReach Dynasty Level 2660 Gold
5 Wood		2700 Gold
240 Clay
200 Quartz
Oil Press Elder Scrolls Castles
Oil Press		Produce oilUnlock during tutorial3 Wood1080 Gold
150 Clay
125 Quartz
Sewing Table Elder Scrolls Castles
Sewing Table		Produce clothingReach Dynasty Level 1660 Gold
15 Wood
1 Fabric		2000 Gold
220 Clay
200 Quartz
Sheogorath's Gauntlet Elder Scrolls Castles
Sheogorath’s Gauntlet		Lets adventurers compete in the endless arenaReach Dynasty Level 381000 Gold
80 Limestone		N/A
Shrine of Mara Elder Scrolls Castles
Shrine of Mara		Lets subjects get marriedReach Dynasty Level 95 Wood
1 Fabric		N/A
Smithy Elder Scrolls Castles
Smithy		Produce combat gearReach Dynasty Level 3260 Gold
25 Wood		2700 Gold
240 Clay
200 Quartz
Workshop Elder Scrolls Castles
Workshop		Produce toolsReach Dynasty Level 1875 Gold
15 Wood		2200 Gold
220 Clay
200 Quartz
War Table Elder Scrolls Castles
War Table		Send adventurers on questsReach Dynasty Level 2025 GoldN/A

How To Review Workstation Productivity

If you want a quick snapshot of how efficiently each workstation is running in Elder Scrolls: Castles, there’s a tab for that.

Click the castle on the bottom right of your screen to open the menu. Then, click on the little hammer with three lines next to it.

Screenshot of the menu in Elder Scrolls Castles with an arrow pointing to the workshop productivity icon
Screenshot by The Escapist

This opens up the Station Report, where you can review the level, number of workers assigned, and general information about efficiency and production for every workstation. This can help you decide if you need to move workers around, upgrade a particular station, and more.

And that’s what each workstation makes in Elder Scrolls: Castles and how to unlock them.

Elder Scrolls: Castles is available now.

