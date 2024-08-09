What Every Romance Dynamic in The Sims 4 Lovestruck Means

Love gets a little bit more complicated in The Sims 4 thanks to the Romance Dynamics added by the Lovestruck expansion pack. Each romance dynamic can impact how your coupled Sims behave in The Sims 4.

How To Set Romance Dynamics in the SIMs 4 Lovestruck

Once you add the Lovestruck pack to The Sims 4, you’ll be able to edit Romance Relationship Dynamics when creating a new household. This information can be found in the “Household Relationships” area of Create-a-Sim as a drop down option that can be tweaked.

You can only adjust the Romance Dynamic for Sims who are set to a romantic relationship, meaning they will need to be listed as the Partner or Spouse of another household Sim.

If you prefer to find love for your Sim organically, the game will suggest a Romance Dynamic for your couple as they get to know one another. The pop-up will let you choose whether or not to accept the new dynamic. For instance, my couple met via Cupid’s Corner, and after a few dates solidified their vibe, The Sims 4 suggested they had a “Wholesome” Dynamic.

Can You Change Your Sim’s Romance Dynamics?

After you set the Romance Dynamic between two household Sims and start your game, you won’t easily be able to access the Household Panel again. You can review your Sim’s current relationship dynamics by clicking on their partner’s profile in the Relationships menu of the Simology panel. However, you can’t actually edit it.

To change the Romance Dynamic after initial household creation, you have two main options:

Have your Sims act differently

Use cheats to change the relationship disposition

First, if you have your Sims interact in ways that suggest a different dynamic from the current setting, the game might prompt a switch. If your Wholesome couple begins arguing a lot, for example, they might suggest swapping to a Strained Dynamic. So, if you spend your first Get to Know You Date mixing small talk with smooches, you’ll likely get the Wholesome Dynamic. However, if your Sims fell victim to that mean Sim glitch during early dates, they might have a more Strained situation on their hands.

Another method is to use a cheat code that brings up the Household Relationship panel even after initial setup. The cheat for using the panel during regular gameplay is CAS.fulleditmode and can be used once you’ve enabled cheats with “testingcheats on.”

All Romance Dynamics and What They Mean

So, what happens when you play around with these Romance Dynamics in Create-a-Sim or let the Sims gods choose one for you? Each Dynamic impacts how Sims will behave towards their partner when acting autonomously. In other words, what they’ll do when you’re not actively calling the shots.

Here are all of the existing Romance Dynamics in The Sims 4 Lovestruck and what they mean:

Romance Dynamic What It Means Steamy Sims will frequently engage in physical intimacy autonomous actions like hugs, kisses, and, of course, WooHoo Wholesome Sims balance true friendship with romance, mixing small talk and steamier autonomous actions with each other Strained These Sims might need a little couple’s counseling. They will argue or have other unpleasant interactions mixed in with romance. Unpredictable This relationship is constantly shifting, with elements of all other Romance Dynamics coming into play at various times.

Whether you set a Romance Dynamic intentionally at the start or let it develop through how your Sims interact, these settings give a little more flavor to the love story you’re playing out.

The Sims 4 is available to play now.

