Is The Sims 4’s Lovestruck Expansion Worth Buying?

New expansion packs for The Sims 4 don’t come cheap, and sometimes, you have to pick and choose which to buy. So, is the Lovestruck expansion for Sims 4 worth your simoleons?

What You Get in The Sims 4 Lovestruck

When considering whether to buy a new pack for The Sims 4, it’s helpful to have a general overview of what you’re going to get out of it. With the Lovestruck expansion, here are the highlights:

The new Rome-inspired Ciudad Enamorada world

A new Romance Consultant career path

Cupid’s Corner dating app feature

Relationship Dynamics

Relationship Boundaries

New, expanded flirting, affection, and physical intimacy interactions

A new Romance skill & related social actions

New items in Create-a-Sim and Build Mode

Any time a pack comes with a new world and new career, I’m interested. But let’s break down whether or not this pack feels worth it once you hop in and explore the new goodies.

Is the Lovestruck Expansion Worth It?

As in all things Sims, the true answer here will depend on your personal playstyle and preferences. Honestly, I didn’t expect to be that impressed with the Lovestruck Expansion – but I was!

This expansion truly adds nuance and depth to romantic relationships. I love that the romance interactions are expanded into new categories and that your Sim can get special ones if they develop certain romance-related traits. The relationship satisfaction and attraction dynamics are also fascinating and really bring a new layer of realism to dating in The Sims.

Many of my Sims wound up single simply because I couldn’t be bothered to hunt down a decent townie for them to date—Cupid’s Corner solved that problem. This app is simple to use in-game and not nearly as irritatingly intrusive as the constant Social Bunny reminders from previous updates. You can hop in, find love for your Sim in an entertaining and streamlined way, and then abandon it without worry.

Setting up dates also gets more nuanced here, and you can pick which interactions to focus on as well as the venue – something I didn’t expect but very much enjoyed!

There are also some great fun and flirty new outfits and clothing items in Create-a-Sim that I enjoyed exploring – and let’s not forget the costume chest you can buy for your Sims to spice up the WooHoo experience.

If you enjoy the relationship dynamics in Sims 4 and want to get more out of them or just need an easier time finding someone for your Sim to marry for that generational challenge, the Lovestruck expansion is more than worth it in The Sims 4. It makes the dating, flirting, and drama-sowing elements of the game much more robust in all the best ways.

The Sims 4 is available to play now.

