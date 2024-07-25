What Happened to Brett From The Bachelorette? Explained

The Bachelorette returned to ABC for its 21st season earlier this month, with Jenn Tran in the titular role opposite 25 eligible bachelors. However, one contestant, Brett Harris of Manheim, Pennsylvania, stood out from the others, stealing the hearts of viewers after a single episode. So, what exactly happened to Brett from The Bachelorette?

Recommended Videos

What Happened to Brett Harris From The Bachelorette?

The Bachelorette Season 21 has already proven to be a unique and historical season for the long running ABC dating show. Throughout the years, the show has been called out for a lack of diversity, not only among the races represented on the show, but also the nearly flawless body shapes of both the male and female contestants.

The latest season has made a deliberate effort to challenge this perception, with Jenn Tran being the very first Asian casted in the role of The Bachelorette. Additionally, season 21 has seen the addition of Brett as a contestant, a plus sized health and safety manager who previously played college football as an offensive lineman. Although his exact weight on the show has not been disclosed, the Millersville Athletics 2018 football roster listed his weight as 300 lbs.

Although Brett quickly established himself as one of the most fun and interesting contestants ever seen on The Bachelorette, he unfortunately did not make it past the premiere episode. He was eliminated by Tran in the very first round – and even then, his awesome personality continued to shine through as he smiled, hugged Tran, and encouraged her to “pick a good one.”

Viewers flocked online after Brett’s elimination to show their support, expressing feelings on missing out on who they believed to be a great contestant. Brett himself continued to take the high road, expressing on the Viall Files podcast that he didn’t deserve to be treated any better than anyone else on the show, and asking fans not to judge Tran’s decision too harshly.

Although there are still a number of fans who believe Brett’s quick elimination had to do with his size and a feeling of “fatphobia,” according to the Daily Voice. However, viewers are still hoping to see the larger than life Brett again, expressing that the big guy deserves another chance at love – perhaps even in the title role on a future season of The Bachelor.

The Bachelorette airs at 8 p.m. ET Mondays on ABC.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy