What Is Jane’s Police Station Password in Zenless Zone Zero?

Zenless Zone Zero version 1.1 adds a new main story that focuses on a secret police officer named Jane Doe. During her mission in Zenless Zone Zero, you need to help Jane unlock a locker at the Police Station by finding a secret password.

How to Get Jane’s Police Station Password in ZZZ

The correct password that you need to enter to unlock the Police Station locker for Jane is 101225. To see how to find this password yourself, you can find a note that gives you a hint on how to crack this puzzle. According to the writing, you need to enter the most frequent numbers that show up near this area to get the password.

The game gives you three important clues that you can examine to get the answer. However, you technically only need to examine the red banners and the N.E.P.S. list of Hollow Disasters. If you check the small whiteboard, you can see a row of numbers that start with 101. That is the first three digits of the Police Station locker’s password.

To get the second half of the passcode, you need to examine the red banners. Although there are no numbers on this clue, you can still find three banners in this area. If you return to the Hollow Disaster list, you can hear Jane commenting that the number 101225 appears three times.

If we combine those two facts, we will get the password for the Police Station locker. Once you have the answer, you can return to the locker to get the equipment room’s keycard. This will let you access the area at the end of the hall, where Jane will grab the Master E-Keycard.

After you’ve completed your objective, you can safely exit the Police Station. You still can’t return to the base yet since you haven’t gotten The Port Peak videotape. Jane will need to visit Random Play, where she will meet our two protagonists.

Zenless Zone Zero is now available to play on Android, iOS, PC, and PlayStation.

