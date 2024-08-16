What Is Splitgate 2’s Release Date?

Splitgate has made a full comeback in the gaming industry, launching a sequel to the portal-spawning, high-skill gap FPS that made waves back in 2020. While Splitgate 2 is still in alpha right now, a release date might arrive sooner than you think.

Currently, there is no concrete release date for Splitgate 2. The developers are solely focused on improving the stability and overall experience of the game in its alpha state right now. With the developers unclear on how long some issues could take to fix, any specific release date would be premature to offer.

Splitgate 2 is currently in alpha. Image via 1047 Games

However, the developers at 1047 Games have stated that Splitgate 2 is planned to be released sometime in 2025. Once again, though, it’s unclear what month or season the developers are aiming for next year. So, theoretically, we could be playing the full release of Splitgate 2 in as little as five months or as long as 16 months.

To offer an indirect comparison, the recently released XDefiant, another FPS, took nearly a year to come out after the developers launched a successful beta in 2023. Numerous issues kept emerging that delayed the release date further and further, despite the developers’ best efforts.

Of course, it’s entirely possible Splitgate 2 won’t face issues of this caliber and could be on track to launch in the next several months. After all, this is a sequel, so the devs already have experience with the original Splitgate, which could help speed up development time. However, we simply don’t know how things will shake out following the current alpha tests and any future betas.

I’ll continue to update this article as 1047 Games reveals more details about any potential release date for Splitgate 2.

