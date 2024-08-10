What is the Arena Breakout: Infinite Release Date?

Arena Breakout: Infinite is sneaking into early access soon as the tactical extraction shooter looks to make waves in the market, but when will you be able to play it?

Arean Breakout: Infinite will be available to play on August 12. You can jump in and start looking for loot at 10 PM ET or 7 PM PT, so get ready to go toe-to-toe against other players to try and make it out of each round alive and with your gear intact.

Preloading will begin 24 hours earlier on August 11, so make sure you get that done so you don’t have to twiddle your thumbs while it downloads on the day of release.

There is one last wrinkle in that this early access version is only available via the developer’s own game client. You can’t play it on Steam.

To ensure you can get access to the game, take the below steps:

Make your way to the official Arena Breakout: Infnite website

Hit the “Pre-register” button at the top of the page

Create your account if you need to, or log in if you already have one

Complete the registration process as instructed

Arena Breakout: Infinite is looking to take on what is slowly becoming a very competitive market for extraction shooters. It will launch with three amps, Farm, Valley, and Armory, and a total of 48 weapons to choose from. Interestingly, the game also comes with a climate system, so your match might start out sunny and then descend into very different overcast conditions by the time you are done.

You will also have access to the detail Gunsmith system, where you will be able to modify your weapons with over 500 weapon mods and 20 attachments slots. This is looking to be one of the deepest weapon customization systems out there, so that will certainly attract folks who love building their ideal weapons.

System Requirements

Minimum

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

64-bit Windows 10 Processor: Core i7-9700 or Ryzen 7 3700X

Core i7-9700 or Ryzen 7 3700X Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM Graphics: GeForce RTX 960 or Radeon RX 5600 XT or Arc A580

GeForce RTX 960 or Radeon RX 5600 XT or Arc A580 DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Network: Broadband Internet connection

Broadband Internet connection Storage: 100 GB available space

Recommended

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

64-bit Windows 10 Processor: Core i7-10700KF or Ryzen 7 3700X

Core i7-10700KF or Ryzen 7 3700X Memory: 32 GB RAM

32 GB RAM Graphics: GeForce RTX 2080 or Radeon RX 6800 XT

GeForce RTX 2080 or Radeon RX 6800 XT DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Network: Broadband Internet connection

