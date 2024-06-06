The full Black Bulls squad in Black Clover. This image is part of an article about whether Episode 171 of Black Clover has a release date.
Screenshot via Studio Pierrot
What Is the Black Clover Chapter 372 Release Date?

When can we expect the next chapter of Black Clover to release?
Image of Shaun Cichacki
Shaun Cichacki
|
Published: Jun 6, 2024 02:57 pm

Black Clover has been a hit since it came onto the scene in 2017, but it feels like the chapters take forever to come out. When can we expect to see the next chapter of this thrilling manga, and where can we read it?

When Does Black Clover Chapter 372 Release?

Black Clover Sword of the Wizard King artwork
Image via Netflix

With only a few chapters released so far in 2024, it’s understandable why fans would be eager to get their hands on another chapter as soon as possible. While there is no confirmed release day, we can expect to see the next chapter in August 2024.

You may be wondering why it takes Black Clover so long to release episodes, and there is a surprisingly good reason for it. The manga’s creator, Yūki Tabata, suffers from some health issues and is prioritizing his general health over releasing a weekly chapter of Black Clover. It’s perfectly understandable, in my eyes. But, if you’re hoping to catch up on the manga before the next chapter, where can you read it?

Where Can You Read Black Clover Online?

If you’re hoping to either catch up on the series, or you want to start it for the first time, you’ll want to turn to VIZ/Shonen Jump. While Yūki Tabata may have transferred Black Clover rights to Jump GIGA, they’re still under the same family of publishers.

This means that you’ll still be able to catch the latest chapters via VIZ/Shonen Jump, but it just takes longer than something like Sakamoto Days to release. With the quality of his work, however, it’s easy to understand why many have been drawn to the charm and creativity of Black Clover over the years. We just need to wait patiently until the next chapter is ready for us all to enjoy.

Black Clover is available to read on VIZ/Shonen Jump.

